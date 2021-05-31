When Lander’s bass fishing program begins its inaugural season this fall, it’ll be led by a familiar face.
Drew Pridgen, a Greenwood High and Lander alum, was recently named the first coach for Lander’s bass fishing program.
It shouldn’t take long for Pridgen to feel comfortable at the helm. He’s a 2020 Lander graduate and was a member of Lander’s bass fishing team when it was still a club sport.
“I fished for Lander for four-and-a-half years, and I still remember my freshman year when we only had 10 guys on the team,” Pridgen said. “When I graduated, we had 34. To see a team grow like it did was really cool to see, and I expect it to be nothing less of that. We’ve got a bunch of guys coming in this coming year and I expect to see this program continue to rise.”
Bass fishing at Lander had existed as a club sport since 2011 before being added to the athletic department earlier this year.
The Bearcats have found success during that span and are consistently ranked nationally in the Bass Pro Shops School of the Year standings from the Association of Collegiate Anglers.
“We’ve been in and out of the top 25 rankings for the past couple of years, and this group of guys we have coming in this year are going to be pretty special,” Pridgen said. “I expect to see this team consistently in the top 25, and they’ll be capable of bringing a national win in, and maybe, hopefully, even a national championship.”
Pridgen will be able to use one of Greenwood’s most successful professional anglers as a resource. Brandon Cobb was named Lander’s director of bass fishing operations in April.
Cobb, who helped start the fishing team at Clemson, has competed for three seasons on the Bassmaster Elite Series, winning the 2019 Bassmaster Elite at Lake Hartwell and the 2019 Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest.
“That’s a huge recruiting tool we’ve got with Brandon, not to mention the connections Brandon has with companies and sponsors all throughout the fishing industry,” Pridgen said. “Brandon fished in college, too, so he knows what it takes. To have somebody of that magnitude is a huge deal for us.”
Pridgen is eager to see how the program continues to develop and thinks his recent time as a member of the team will serve as an advantage for him.
“I’m pretty close with most of the guys after being freshly graduated,” Pridgen said. “I can relate to a lot of them and I know what it takes to be able to balance the school work along with the travel. I’m excited to see what we’re going to do and hopefully we’ll bring in a national championship in the next couple years.”