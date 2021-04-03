When two high schools about seven miles apart play competitive high school football, a rivalry is bound to form.
Now, put those two schools in the same region and then add that both teams have to share the same field, it’s clear that high school allegiances are important. That is the exact situation that Erskine’s Nolan Holloway and Senika McKie came from playing high school football in Columbia.
“There is maybe a 10 minute drive between the two schools,” Holloway said. “That game is always circled on the calendar its a big one every year.”
Holloway and McKie first crossed paths in middle school where both players began to fall in love with the game. For Holloway, middle school was the first time he would strap on the pads and line up at a position he would continue to play through college — middle linebacker.
It wasn’t the same story for the then seventh-grade McKie who was cut by the middle school team citing that he was too small to play. He would not try out the next season and wouldn’t step onto a football field until his freshman year of high school.
After middle school, both players went their separate ways as Holloway would suit up for Blythewood while McKie would attend Ridge View. It would take two years for both players to finally take the field at the same level, this time they were on opposing sidelines.
“It was the biggest game of the year,” McKie said. “Everybody knows each other so its (for) bragging rights of course. We normally play (Blythewood) for our opening game every year and its usually sold out.”
Along with the hype came top notch performances from both players. In his junior season against Ridge View, Holloway recorded a team-high five solo tackles in a loss against the Blazers. He would finish that season with 27 solo tackles in eight games.
McKie would have his time the shine against Blythewood the next season where he recorded one of his six receiving touchdowns against the Bengals.
“It was such an amazing feeling to score against them, just to have that over them” McKie said. “We did wind up losing that game so it was tough they got bragging rights.”
Despite the animosity between the two schools, Holloway and McKie still remained close. That was never more evident than during Holloway’s commitment to Erskine. After announcing his commitment to the Fleet, the linebacker received a Twitter message from McKie congratulating him on the occasion.
Both Columbia-natives have made an immediate impact during their freshman season. McKie picked up right where he left off from his breakout season at Ridge View, leading the Fleet in receiving yards with 446. On the other side of the ball, Holloway remains the anchor in the middle, tallying 20 total tackles along with 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks both ties him for second on the team.
“We caught up a little bit and talked about how cool it was to be continuing the relationship on to college football,” Holloway said. “It’s awesome to be able to play on the same team as him.”