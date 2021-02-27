Some college coaches are famous for their winning records coming off bye weeks. The extended time to prepare provides an edge for the most scrupulous film reviewers and schemers.
Who knows how Erskine College will handle a two-year runup to a game?
Of course, there is plenty more to do when starting a program from scratch. Erskine started its football team with two recruiting classes ready to go, but the unforeseen onset of the coronavirus pandemic forced the team to shift its season to the spring like many other small colleges.
Erskine will kick off a spring season and the school’s first football season in 70 years today in Wilson, North Carolina, when the Fleet take on Barton College.
Erskine coach Shap Boyd has led the team through practices for two years, and those practices can become tedious when there’s no game on the schedule. That’s all about to change, finally.
“I think the team as a whole is rejuvenated right now, because they’re starting to understand that there’s new life, they know things are going to be different going forward. We’re all ready for it, coaches and players alike.”
Boyd said preparing for this spring season has been even more of a grind because of the cold weather and rain.
“We need to learn to embrace the grind, embrace some of the tediousness knowing there was a light at the end of the tunnel,” Boyd said. “There were good days and bad days but the mindset has certainly changed at this point. They can certainly see the light.”
Erskine has a lot in common with its opponent. Barton College is also an upstart football team, and the Bulldogs last played a football season in 1950, one year earlier than Erskine’s old football team disbanded. Barton coach Chip Hester coached for 18 years at Catawba College.
At quarterback for Erskine, Barnwell High graduate Craig Pender and Dorchester Academy graduate Lance Brownlee are “neck-and-neck” for the starting job. Boyd said the team is deep at running back and has a committee of backs who can each operate differently. Chapin graduate Taison Thomas is among the top options at running back.
Erskine’s lineups and starters may be set for today’s game, but all that could change based on what Erskine’s coaching staff sees in the game. Boyd said his players are learning they’re not in high school anymore.
“There’s going to be a lot of questions and a lot of things that we’re all going to have to work through,” Boyd said.