Although plenty of uncertainty remains surrounding the start of the fall sports season, Erskine released a return-to-play plan Wednesday that emphasizes the wearing of masks as the school prepares to revive its football program.
The three-part plan includes requiring all students to wear masks while on campus. The Fleet’s student-athletes will have to pass daily screenings, and its coaches will be required to wear masks during practices and team meetings, Erskine athletic director Mark Peeler said.
The school recently built a training facility for the football team and dedicated dorms for football players. Erskine expects to have about 150 players on the roster for the 2020 season.
“We have a written plan in place to address every safety precaution you can think of, but we still don’t have an idea yet of whether we’ll play in the fall,” Peeler said. “As far as competition at this point, it’s still way up in the air.”
Peeler said Erskine’s football team is set to report Aug. 7 for fall practice, but that could change as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Erskine is scheduled to open the season against Catawba on Sept. 5 at Greenwood High’s J.W. Babb Stadium.
Peeler said the school is still awaiting additional guidelines from the NCAA regarding potential changes to the fall sports schedule.
“Our schedule is still up in the air,” Peeler said. “Whether or not we’ll play in the fall, whether or not we’ll play in the spring, that’s still up in the air. Our intention as of now is to still return on that date.”
Peeler said he’s hopeful the fall season will start on time. The school has hosted youth sports camps on its campus this summer, and it has also had around 20 students taking in-person summer school classes.
As of Wednesday, no one on Erskine’s campus has tested positive for the coronavirus.
“I’d say I’m really hopeful that we’ll be able to start on time, but it won’t be in a normal way,” Peeler said. “There’s not going to be anything normal about it, but we’re moving forward, and we’re going to take every precaution that we can possibly take.”