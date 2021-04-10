Mired in a long losing streak, Erskine went into halftime within striking distance for the first time in weeks Saturday against Fort Valley State.
Then came the growing pains that have become all too familiar for the Fleet.
Trailing 17-7 with under 13 minutes to play in the third quarter, Erskine allowed three touchdowns and fumbled twice in a span of two minutes as it suffered a 45-21 loss at Greenwood High's J.W. Babb Stadium.
Erskine's losing streak extended to five games in the defeat.
"There's been a period of time in each of these last three games where we self destruct," Erskine coach Shap Boyd said. "We give up 21 points just like that and we can't overcome it. We're shooting ourselves in the foot. (FVSU) came out more physical than us and we didn't respond well to that. They punched us in the mouth and it wasn't good to see."
With the Fleet down by 10 points early in the third quarter, the game went into a 35-minute weather delay.
Boyd said the game unraveled for his young team during Fort Valley State's drive to open the second half. The Wildcats scored on the first play back from the delay and forced two fumbles on the Fleet's next two possessions.
Erskine committed four turnovers overall.
"They punched us in the mouth and we let them do it," Boyd said. "On (FVSU's) drive prior to the rain delay, they came out with something to prove, and we didn't respond the way we needed to. We've just got to keep coaching up these same kids and they've got to continue to try and get better."
Erskine's offense continued to show flashes of potential. Quarterback Craig Pender was 24-of-37 for 260 yards and two passing touchdowns. He also scored one rushing touchdown.
Pender has developed a strong connection with wide receiver Senika McKie, who caught 13 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown.
"The one thing they are doing is not giving up," Boyd said of his team. "They played for 60 minutes today. The offense being able to score gave the defense a little bit of juice and they were able to start doing some things better in the second half. At the same time, we can't keep putting ourselves behind the eight ball."