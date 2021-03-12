For the first time in more than 70 years, Erskine will step onto a football field wearing the maroon and gold uniforms in front of its home crowd.
A home opener normally results in a mixture of nerves and excitement for players, coaches and fans, especially after a seven-decade hiatus. However, for Flying Fleet head coach Shad Boyd and the rest of the team, they are looking at their game against Shorter as another one on the schedule.
“Some of the luster or some of the allure has kind of worn off because it is not the first game,” Boyd said. “We got to get some of those things out of our system when we went to Barton, which was kind of nice, and then we followed it up with a trip to Edward Waters last week. I think our kids are excited about the opportunity to play in front of a crowd, especially in front of their home crowd.”
Erskine will host Shorter 4 p.m. today at Greenwood High’s J.W. Babb Stadium, where it will play all of its home games this season.
Through its first two games, Erskine (1-1) has lived up to its moniker, tallying 551 total passing yards and recording five of its seven touchdowns through the air. Freshman quarterback Craig Pender has blossomed in the spread offense, averaging 250 passing yards per game while also completing about 62% of his passes.
“Everything is quarterback-driven,” Boyd said. “You have to have someone who is a decent trigger man and I think we have a freshman quarterback that is playing with with quite a bit of savvy.”
Erskine will face a Shorter team that Boyd said is on the rise in the Gulf South Conference, “the SEC of Division II.” Despite losing its opening-week matchup to Kennesaw State, the Hawks were led by strong defensive play from sophomore Xavier Robinson, who led the Hawks in solo tackles (48) and was second on the team in tackles for loss (8.5) in 11 games.
“They play good people week in, week out,” Boyd said. “That’s something that you have to consider when you talk about them because they’re used to lining up and going against good people, and they expect to have to compete on a weekly basis.”
Despite the tough matchup, Boyd said he’s excited for the opportunity to evolve the program with every single game.
“For us, we just have to kind of stay up, stay the course, do what they’re coached and we got to play hard for 60 minutes,” Boyd said. “If we can do that, we have a chance to be in the game and if we don’t, then we have a chance to be run out of the game.”