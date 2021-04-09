A faster start could finally lead to a turnaround for Erskine as it tries to snap a four-game losing streak.
Erskine returns home 4 p.m. today to host Fort Valley State at Greenwood High's J.W. Babb Stadium. The Fleet have suffered two lopsided losses in the past two weeks — a 47-7 loss to Tusculum on March 27 and a 54-14 loss to Newberry last Saturday.
Erskine football coach Shap Boyd said he'll be looking for his team to come out sharper against Fort Valley State after slow starts in recent weeks that derailed comeback efforts. Erskine has been outscored 73-7 in the first half of the past two games.
"I think we need to try and get back to being a physical team, and not indecisive," Boyd said. "I mean, ultimately, that's what we're falling down to at this point. It's about execution. It's when we have opportunities to make plays, and so it really comes back to us. Really, I am looking for us to get back and just compete for four quarters so we're in the game and if we're in the game in the fourth quarter, then we're going to have chance."
Erskine's lone win came in the season opener against Barton. The Fleet's offense has shown glimpses of promise with its no-huddle air raid, and that unit will be looking to show more consistency against Fort Valley State.
The teams have one common opponent in Shorter. Erskine fell to Shorter 24-13, while Fort Valley State beat the Hawks 36-18 in its season opener.
With Erskine still in the midst of a program rebuild after a 70-year hiatus, Boyd said it'll be key for his young group to learn how to battle through losing skids.
"It's frustrating, but I can't play for them, and none of the coaches can," Boyd said. "So, it's a process that these kids, these players, these young men have to go through. They have to learn how to push through the tough times, they have to develop some grit to them.
"And I hope that that's what we're kind of developing right now because that's going to prove useful in the next couple of years. There's a really good nucleus of kids that if they stick with it, you know, two or three years from now this group of kids is going to be pretty talented and they're going to have the maturity and they're going to have the growth."