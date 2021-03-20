If Erskine coach Shap Boyd has said it once, he has said it a thousand times: the Fleet will not be afraid to challenge any opponent.
That was the message once again as the Fleet will take on its second Gulf South Conference team 5 p.m. today when Erskine hits the road to face North Greenville.
“We were never really trying to shy away from [anything],” Boyd said. “We always wanted to try and play as competitive of a schedule as we could find.”
In the conference that he considers “the SEC of Division II,” Boyd and his team will play a North Greenville squad that went 2-6 in the conference during the fall. One of its wins came as a 7-0 victory against Shorter, a team that defeated the Fleet in their home opener last week.
“If you go back and look at the games they lost, they were close, I mean, they were losing games in double overtime,” Boyd said. “They’re a team that’s probably up and coming in that league. They certainly have come a long way and they’re progressing and we’re just hoping we could do the same.”
In a game that saw 794 total yards of offense between Erskine and Shorter, Boyd said there has been an extra focus on the fundamentals such as tackling and blocking.
The Hawks were able to expose that by tallying over 270 yards on the ground and averaging 6.5 yards per carry.
“We’re doing a lot of good things. It’s just that at some point, it’s not just playing hard. We have to minimize some of the mistakes and a lot of those mistakes probably are youthful,” Boyd said. “I really do feel like our kids are trying to give us what we’re asking for. As long as we do our jobs in preparing them, the execution hopefully will catch on.”