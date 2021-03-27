Football is cruel.
Besides the tackling, the strategy and the general wear and tear on the body, the sport is literally and figuratively unforgiving. Sometimes momentum and the overall game can be dramatically changed by a few inches.
In a 47-7 loss to Tusculum on Saturday, Erskine got a taste of how cruel the game can be sometimes as the team had multiple opportunities to score but could not convert.
Of those opportunities, the Fleet could not cash in on two opportunities at the 1-yard line — a seemingly easy task for an offense that averages 356.7 yards per game, but against the Pioneers, it couldn't advance the ball just 36 inches farther. In essence, it's almost a metaphor for the Erskine season.
"Effort has really not been an issue for us," Erskine coach Shap Boyd said. We didn't get whipped today because of effort, it was our execution."
The effort is evident. In the first quarter with the Fleet down by 20, the Erskine offense marched the ball down the field thanks to a Craig Pender completion to Senika McKie for 10 yards and then a 24-yard run by Quay Chambers. With first-and-goal at the 5-yard line, a touchdown seemed immanent with the Fleet holding all the momentum.
Then, in a split second, it vanished, as Rashad Luckey fumbled the ball on the 1-yard line.
It happened again in the third quarter. After back-to-back completions seemingly put Erskine at the 3-yard line, a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty moved the offense back to the Tusculum 18-yard line.
Two plays later, a Pender strike to Ford Setzer has the Fleet back at the 1-yard line poised to strike, and then it was over. A rush for no gain and an incomplete pass thwart3e the attempt.
"We've had a couple of problems last couple weeks," Lance Brownlee said. "A lot of times when you get down on the goal line, you get a lot more man coverage and you get a lot more people on the line of scrimmage. We are working on it, trying to implement new things and get our running backs into the end zone."
Brownlee and the Fleet did show that the offense can advance the ball across that dreaded yard line late in the fourth quarter with a QB option. After running it a few times in a prior series, Brownlee called his own number in the red zone and scampered in for the 2-yard score.
"I told coach Hayes that I wanted it, but I understand he is the offensive coordinator and he gets the last call," Brownlee said. "The next time down, I think he understood that I wanted it in my ends and that I felt that I could score. I got a 'Pull Read' and Oz Smith gave me a good block and I just got around and got in the end zone."
Despite the score, Boyd knows that the effort is there but said that the team needs improvement on its execution going forward.
"I just think that we mentally we we're not where we needed to be to have a chance to compete for 60 minutes, we didn't compete for 15," Boyd said. "I think the best thing that I can take away from this game is that that at halftime, they kind of regrouped a little bit. I think they came out in the second half and they played hard for 30 more minutes."
GAME SUMMARY
Tusculum 20 13 7 7 - 47
Erskine 0 0 0 7 - 7
SCORING BY QUARTER
First Quarter
T- TJ Jones 4 rush (Eli Sheppard kick missed)
T - Tyler Ajiero 33 pass from Rogan Wells (Sheppard kick)
T - TJ Jones 7 rush (Sheppard kick)
Second Quarter
T - Rogan Wells 12 rush (Sheppard kick)
T - Tyler Ajiero 33 pass from Rogan Wells (2-pt conversion no good)
Third Quarter
T- TJ Jones 15 pass from Rogan Wells (Sheppard kick)
Fourth Quarter
T- Maurice Gomillion 2 rush (Sheppard kick)
E- Lance Brownlee 2 rush (Bennett Caldwell kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing - E: Collin Whitfield 10-48, Quay Chambers 12-47, Rashad Luckey12-33, Lance Brownlee 2-3-1, Kavon Catoe 1-1, Craig Pender 9-minus-39. T: TJ Jones 11-65-2, Rogan Wells 5-43-1, Alvin Barriner 6-22, Craig Watts 1-14, Maurice Gomillion 7-14-1, Bryce Moore 1-minus-3.
Receiving - E: Senika McKie 4-38, Ford Setzer 3-32, Devante Roberson 1-31, Tyler Quillens 1-13, Rashad Luckey 1-6. T: Tyler Ajiero 4-116-2, Maurice Gomillion 4-110, Jarvis Jones 1-75, Rapheal Williams 5-49, Justice Parham 2-33, TJ Jones 3-24, Will Shellenback 2-19, Derrick Wright 1-9, Alvin Barriner 1-5.
Passing - E: Craig Pender 8-21-90-0, Lance Brownlee 2-7-30-0. T: Rogan Wells 21-41-438-2, Bryce Moore 2-4-2-0.