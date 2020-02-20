Spring practice is around the corner for Erskine’s restored football program.
The Fleet will return to the field March 16 as they prepare for their first football season since 1951. After practicing two to three times per week last fall, Erskine will practice four times this spring.
“It’s going to be a lot faster paced than what we did last year,” Erskine coach Shap Boyd said. “We’re going to be hitting the ground running this spring. The intensity level will be different. These guys are going to have to grow up and grow up fast.”
Erskine has about 115 players on its roster who took part in fall practice. Each player enrolled in the school last August and essentially redshirted this season.
The Fleet have signed about 40 players in this year’s class, according to Boyd. Erskine is continuing its recruiting, mainly in Florida and Georgia, as it tries to get more depth at positions on both sides of the ball.
Erskine signed 23 players on National Signing Day, which will bring the roster total to about 155 players next fall. Notable signees include Barnwell quarterback Craig Pender and his high school teammate in wide receiver Dallyon Creech.
Pender and Creech led Barnwell to Class 2A state championship appearances each of the past two years.
Abbeville’s Natavious Norman and Dixie’s Jenkins Peeler joined the program on National Signing Day this year. They join several Lakelands players who signed with the team last year.
Tillman Allen (Abbeville), Silas Cannady (McCormick), Trequan Shabazz (Greenwood) and Jeremiah Stevens (Saluda) all signed last year.
Boyd said spring practice will be another opportunity for some of the more established players to gain an advantage on the incoming recruiting class, but he expects there to be plenty of competition in the fall between the two classes.
“This spring is going to be big for a lot of these kids, because they’re going to have to demonstrate to us that they’re ready to be college football players,” Boyd said. “There’s going to be competition from the jump, and those freshmen that are coming in are not being told that they can’t play next year.
“They’re coming in to battle the kids that are here now and to push those kids. If they’re capable, slots will be open. It should make for a very spirited fall between these two classes.”
Offensively, Boyd said the team’s talent at the skills positions stood out during fall practice. Erskine is still searching for more size on the offensive line and plans to add another quarterback in its recruitment.
The Fleet, however, will be looking for the defense to take more strides in the spring.
“Offensively, we feel like we’ve got some very talented wide receivers and running backs, but our defense is still a work in progress,” Boyd said. “We were probably a little behind the offense.
“Overall, we’ve just got to see which one of these kids is going to step forward this spring. We’re not practicing to practice anymore, we’re practicing to put a football team on the field this fall.”
Erskine announced on Tuesday it will play its home games at Greenwood High’s J.W. Babb Stadium this upcoming season.
The Fleet will open the season at home against Catawba on Sept. 5. Erskine will also host Chowan, Florida Tech, Newberry and North Greenville.