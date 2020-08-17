Although Erskine’s conference, Conference Carolinas, announced Saturday that it is postponing fall sports until the spring, the Fleet’s football team could still play games this fall.
The Division II conference announced last week that it would continue meeting before making a final decision. After reconvening Friday, the conference decided to postpone fall sports competition until the spring.
Men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball will have their championships in the spring, the conference said in a release.
The conference sponsors 25 sports but does not sponsor football, leaving the door open for its five football-playing member schools to play games this fall if they so choose.
Whether the Fleet move forward with football in the fall is yet to be determined. Erskine had planned to play football for the first time in 70 years this fall.
The Fleet’s season opener had been set for Sept. 5 against Catawba at Greenwood High’s J.W. Babb Stadium.
“It’s devastating for us to not be able to play football on that date,” Erskine athletic director Mark Peeler said. “We had so much time and preparation for us to play on Sept. 5, and we had 130 student-athletes ready to play this fall. That gets taken away, and that puts us in a really tough situation now.”
Conference Carolinas joins a growing group of conferences across the country that have canceled or postponed fall sports. At the Division I level, both the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced last week that they would postpone fall sports, as did the Big East.
Many Division I conferences have already elected to only play conference games because of the coronavirus pandemic. As several Division II conferences follow suit, Erskine finds itself in a difficult spot.
Since the Fleet do not belong to a conference for football, most of their scheduled games this season were against teams in the Gulf South Conference and South Atlantic Conference.
The SAC and Gulf South announced last week that they would be postponing the fall sports season until the spring. Those conferences also eliminated non-conference games. That leaves much unknown about Erskine’s football schedule and what games it’ll be able to play this season.
“We’re like a team without an island right now,” Erskine football coach Shap Boyd said. “We’re kind of on the outside looking in, so we’re going to have to try and find some games with some schools hopefully before or after they start conference play.”
Erskine was set to report Aug. 7 for fall practice, but those plans were scrapped because of its schedule changes. Boyd said the team will instead begin practicing Sept. 1.
“This will give us a chance to catch something we lost in the spring,” Boyd said. “Not having a spring practice to let some of these kids grow up will give us a chance to catch our breath and focus on seeing these kids mature. Ultimately, we’ll find a way to make lemonade out of this and it’ll end up being a positive when it’s all said and done.”