Lander women’s basketball coach Kevin Pederson said the facial hair he’s started to grow has nothing to do with any superstition around Lander’s current winning streak.
If it was, Pederson’s beard would probably be a lot longer, anyway, as the Bearcats haven’t lost a game since Dec. 11, 2019.
“If the team says, ‘You can’t shave,’ then I’ll listen to them,” Pederson said. “But it doesn’t seem to bother them. But this thing is coming off as soon as I get the chance.”
Lander stretched a win streak to 11 games Wednesday by dismantling Georgia College, 86-46. The Bearcats improved to 11-0 in the Peach Belt Conference and haven’t lost a game since Dec. 11, 2019.
The Bearcats have a one-game lead over North Georgia in the Peach Belt standings.
Lander senior forward Tabitha Dailey led the Bearcats with 22 points and eight rebounds. Jessica Harris pitched in 11 points.
“She keeps it simple,” Pederson said. “She is not taking difficult shots. Where she’s really grown is she watches, she catches, she gathers and she reads. That’s what we tell her all the time, is just to take what they give you. That’s what our offense is based on: Take what they give you.”
Lander shot 55.6% from the field and shot 13 of 26 on 3-pointers. Pederson said Georgia College’s defense dared the Bearcats to shoot and his team came through.
“They played such a packed-in defense, we were able to get our shooters in more,” Pederson said. “So you get kids like Cierra (Revelle), Quin’De’Ja (Hamilton) and Jakiyah (Parker) more minutes just based on game flow. It was good for us to have a different lineup and for our shooters to have such a good game.”
Hamilton had five points in 19 minutes, Parker had nine points in 10 minutes and Revelle had three points in 11 minutes.
“I just thought we did a good job of taking what they gave us,” Pederson said. “They played a game where we had to make shots, and, boy, we came out firing.”