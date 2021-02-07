Coinciding with the past three successful years in Lander women’s basketball has been a strong post presence.
Three years ago, Breshay Johnson marked the position in school history by becoming Lander’s all-time leading scorer in the process. Tabitha Dailey led the Bearcats’ frontcourt as they made a tournament appearance, then became one of the conference’s top players in 2019-20 season, a year in which Lander earned a No. 1 tournament seed but the coronavirus pandemic ended the season early.
The main presence down low this season for the Bearcats is sophomore Makaila Cangé, and she’s doing more than just filling a role.
Cangé already earned two Peach Belt Player of the Week awards this season. She leads the conference in rebounds per game with 12.9, almost two full rebounds ahead of the player in second. Her 16.2 points per game ranks fifth in the conference.
In a way similar to Dailey’s improvement in production from junior to senior year, Cangé went from playing sparingly her freshman year to starting every game in 2021.
“It’s not easy, but the way my coaches and teammates push me, it’s a process,” Cangé said. “My coaches and my teammates push me every day, whether I want to be pushed or not. They’ve made the difference in me making the jump I have this year.”
Junior center Miriam Recarte and Cangé form a strong partnership. Recarte is third in the Peach Belt in blocks with 2.9 per game and sixth in the conference in rebounds per game with 8.9 per game.
The one-two punch near the basket, paired with a conference-leading backcourt spearheaded by sophomore PBC scoring leader Zamiya Passmore, has Lander ranked No. 3 in the nation with a Southeast region-leading 8-0 record.
Lander’s team has been characterized during the past two seasons by its aggressive full-court press and depth at guard, a position where skillful defensive players rack up steals and fast-break points.
The press is still central to Lander coach Kevin Pederson’s gameplan, but the strong post game has become key on offense and defense.
“We’ve gone from more small ball to a power game,” Pederson said. “They (Cangé and Recarte) love it, too. They know coming into the game that they need to be looking for each other. If you watch them in practice, they’re always talking to each other.”
Having spent a year under Dailey’s wing, Cangé learned how to become the player she is now.
“Coming in as a freshman, I was extremely nervous. I was uptight,” Cangé said. “Tab told me to calm down. She told me it’s OK to make mistakes and it’s my first year. She told me I will grow into it. It’s not going to be a quick process. I got to take baby steps.”
It’s not only a season to remember on the court, Pederson says. He said Lander’s 3.45 team GPA this season is the highest team GPA he can remember one of his squads achieving.
It shows on the court.
“Miriam and Makaila are two exceptionally bright students,” Pederson said. “We’re not as deep this year, but our basketball IQ is as high as I’ve ever had it. This starting five, they’re probably the smartest team I’ve ever coached. We can do so many more plays now because their intelligence is just off the charts.”