GREENWOOD – The No. 13-ranked Lander women's basketball team got a double-double from Makaila Cange as the Bearcats opened their 2020-21 season with a 67-45 victory over Augusta Saturday at Horne Arena.
Lander is 1-0 on the season while the Jaguars fell to 1-3. Although the two teams are Peach Belt Conference rivals, this was a non-conference game.
It was Lander's 14th consecutive win over Augusta. Cange paced the Bearcats with 16 points and 10 rebounds. The sophomore forward made seven of 11 shots from the floor and added three steals.
Preseason All Peach Belt sophomore guard Zamiya Passmore added 11 points while leading Lander with six assists and adding three steals.