Though Lander entered as the 3-seed and faced a seventh-seeded Georgia College, Saturday’s Peach Belt Conference semifinal was a chance for Lander to prove itself.
The game was a rubber match between teams that split the season series. Lander narrowly beat Georgia College at home in February, then squandered a 20-point lead last week to lose in double overtime at Georgia College.
This time, Lander built an 18-point point lead at halftime and piled on in the second, capturing the school’s first PBC tournament final berth since 2016 with a 104-67 win over the Bobcats.
Lander, which hosts the tournament as a result of the Bearcats’ women’s team winning the PBC regular season title, will face Columbus State in the final at 1 p.m. today.
Lander coach Drew Richards said he saw “sustained focus” in the win.
“Coming into this game, we knew we had to defend as well as we did last time, but in order to win you got to rebound,” Richards said. “Stats for our team, it’s crazy, we’re like 19-1 when we’re plus-8 on the boards. That’s the emphasis for our team that I try to pound into these guys’ heads.”
Lander senior Tyler Brevard scored 25 points to lead Lander. Guard LaRaymond Spivery had 19. Zane Rankin and Morris Robinson Jr. each scored 11 points off the bench.
The Bearcats made a 22-3 run in the middle of the first half to turn an early 10-7 deficit into a 34-15 lead with six minutes left. Lander led 46-28 at halftime.
With a 21-8 regular season record, Richards has excelled in his first season as the Bearcats’ coach. He brought several junior college recruits to the program upon taking over, and Richards said those players’ experience has been valuable to turning the team around so quickly.
“When we started recruiting guys whenever we first got here, we wanted to recruit winners,” Richards said. “We wanted guys who have won meaningful games and that have been a part of either championship or competitive teams. All those guys that have wanted to come here have been a part of successful teams.
“I think that gives us as a staff confidence that when it did get hard, when adversity struck, whenever we’re really challenging them in practice and in the preseason, they understood what was on the line.”
Brevard won a conference tournament in junior college at Spartanburg Methodist, but a conference tournament win to cap his final season of college basketball motivates him.
“I get to end my senior year fighting for a ring,” Brevard said. “That’s big to me, that’s a big thing to me. It’s not even about the scoring or anything, I just want to win. Coming out tomorrow with that ring is the biggest thing for me.”
Columbus State 90,
UNC Pembroke 87, OTColumbus State’s Landrius Horton hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left Saturday as the Cougars upset No. 1-seeded UNC Pembroke.
Horton led the game in scoring with 28 points. He also hauled in 11 rebounds.
The game featured 16 lead changes and eight ties.
The win for Columbus State means Lander will avoid its toughest opponent of the regular season in UNC Pembroke, to whom the Bearcats lost twice, in the final.