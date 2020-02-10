Tyler Brevard first met Lander coach Drew Richards nearly five years ago, but the 2019-20 season is his first playing for him.
His last, too.
Brevard, a senior who arrived as a transfer with Richards this season, is leading a resurgence of the Bearcats’ program, in which the team lies second in the Peach Belt Conference heading into the final five games of the season.
Brevard’s path through college basketball hasn’t been as simple as many others’. Hardly recruited out of high school, he played two seasons of junior college ball before transferring to Erskine. He transferred away from Erskine to play his last season in Greenwood.
This year, though, Brevard feels he’s finally found a home at Lander.
“Just the environment here made it easy from day one,” Brevard said. “The coaches were on us about hard work, and that’s my motto. So it was an easy fit.”
Richards, who took over at Lander last March, says Brevard’s “basketball story” is a special one.
“He’s been great,” Richards said. “Good attitude, fun kid. He’s willing to be challenged, which is what we need in our program. He’s willing to accept challenges and I think he’s really pushed himself to become a better player. I think that’s really what he did ever since he left his junior college.”
Brevard, a Blythewood native, initially took the junior college route at Spartanburg Methodist after leading Gray Collegiate to a 20-2 season his senior year of high school.
Brevard transferred out of Spartanburg Methodist after two years and moved on to Erskine. In one season with the Fleet, he averaged 13.4 points per game under a first-year coach in Lee Sartor.
“Because of his stats in junior college, we didn’t really know where he went,” Richards said. “And then all of a sudden he explodes on the scene his junior year (at Erskine).”
Richards first contacted Brevard when he was an assistant coach at UNC Pembroke. UNC Pembroke’s staff decided not to extend him an offer at the time.
Their relationship during recruiting worked, and it paid off later on.
“We had a great relationship,” Richards said. “I knew he was a great kid from a great program over at Gray Collegiate with Coach (Dion) Bethea. I knew his family was a great family. We knew all that so that kind of checked off a lot of boxes and made it a lot easier to pursue him as a transfer instead of having to do all the background checks.”
Richards hurried a few recruits into the program as soon as he took the head coaching job at Lander. Brevard, who is third in scoring this year with 12.3 points per game, was one of them. Top scorer Deon Berrien was another, and another leading rebounder DaJuan Moorer was another.
After Brevard arrived at Lander, he found many of the same types of friendships he had at previous schools.
“I went to a junior college first two years and I was used to it,” Brevard said. “I spent two years there and I made brothers. But here I was kind of worried. Will I fit in? We have a lot of new guys coming in. At the same time I knew, because there were a lot of guys here from JuCos, they knew was a brotherhood was.”
Lander will face UNC Pembroke Wednesday in a pivotal conference matchup. Not only is UNC Pembroke Richards’ former employer, the Bearcats can tie the Braves for first in the conference with a win.
With Brevard coming into his own this season, Richards is grateful to be part of his journey.
“For such a great story, how it comes kind of full circle, how he’s able to contend for things his senior year is very cool,” Richards said. “It’s great for him to have this kind of opportunity.”