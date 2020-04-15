One week in March, nearly every sporting event in the United States was canceled once the coronavirus pandemic rapidly began its spread.
Collegiate programs across the country had to close shop. Schedules were balled up and thrown in the trash, ballparks closed and eligibility thrown in NCAA limbo.
So, too, did school esports teams.
From an outside perspective, esports seems like the perfect sport for a pandemic — just shift all competition online, where it already is.
The reality is completely different.
There are many reasons college esports teams are not business-as-usual, but the main one boils down to the lack of legitimacy or professionalism of an online competition versus an in-person match.
At the time the Peach Belt Conference canceled the remainder of spring sports seasons, Lander’s esports team had the remainder of its season canceled.
Justin Edmonds, a League of Legends player who fills an attack-damage-carry role, was disappointed in the Peach Belt’s cancellation, but understood it completely.
“It was more or less of a safety concern,” Edmonds said. “I don’t know the full details but to me it was more of a safety thing.”
Keegan Strothmann, a Lander student from Anderson who also plays League of Legends, played his first semester with the team this year.
“It really did take out the competitive spirit from players,” Strothmann said. “A little bit disheartening, because you’d think we’d be able to just do it online, do it at home or wherever. It’s just to be more professional and formal to do it on campus, which we’re not able to do.”
Lander’s esports team plays League of Legends and Rocket League. The company that organizes esports competition for League of Legends, Riot Games, canceled all of its events amid the pandemic.
Nicolas Yamazaki Chan, a Lander student from Brazil who plays on the tennis and esports teams, isn’t able to play alongside his teammates online. Chan returned to Brazil after the outbreak began in the United States and takes his classes online.
“Unfortunately, I can’t play with my teammates due to the region,” Chan said. “However, I still talk to them and we talk a lot about the game. I’m really motivated to get better for next season.”
Esports competitions happen online and at in-person events at local and national levels. Success at events awards many more points toward qualification for bigger events than online competition.
Erskine’s esports team participates in the same types of events. The Fleet’s esports team offers up to $28,000 in scholarships and the team’s coach, Brandon Oberle, owns 1Up Video Games, a venue in Greenville that hosts esports events.
“Technically, we could be doing online tournaments but in light of everything going on and the fact that the students aren’t on campus — and I figure most of them, if their jobs weren’t essential or they didn’t have one — they’re stuck at home and worried about stuff, so I really haven’t put any requirements on the team to say, ‘You’ve got to sign up for this online tournament or do this online league.’”
Oberle is a little worried about the future of his venue. He said he expects the venue to open up in a few months, but thinks people may be afraid to attend for an even longer period of time.
“It could definitely hurt the local esports communities that put on tournaments, like my venue,” Oberle said.