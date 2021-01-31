Taking it one game at a time” is one of the most tired cliches in sports.
But in 2021, taking things one day, one week or one game at a time is less a cliche adage for an easy interview answer and more of a real strategy.
That approach is working for the Lander women’s basketball team, which stretched an unbeaten run to nine games with a 65-45 win against Young Harris on Saturday. The Bearcats are ranked fifth in the nation, and stand atop the Peach Belt Conference standings.
Lander has had only two games canceled or postponed this season, and coach Kevin Pederson said the team is ready for anything this season, especially after last year’s NCAA tournament was canceled just before Lander was supposed to host a regional as the No. 1 seed.
“You can’t think about that (COVID), because we can’t control it,” Pederson said. “If we lose, if we lose a game or if Covid happens again and we’ve got to shut down, it’s so dangerous to look ahead this year more than any other year. You truly can’t do it.”
While the team had similar standing last season, it only rose to a national ranking of 13th. Lander is ranked No. 5 this season, and has the best record in the Southeast region.
“One thing you wont hear us talk much about is being ranked fifth in the country,” Pederson said. “We feel like there’s still a lot to prove.”
Though the Bearcats are winning just like last season, the team’s makeup is much different. The 2019-20 team used a full-court press often and relied on senior guard Jessica Harris, who was one of the conference’s best players. Fellow senior Tabitha Dailey turned in a strong season at forward.
This season’s team has moved toward half-court defense and is much younger.
Where Harris left off, last season’s PBC Freshman of the Year Zamiya Passmore ranks second in the conference with 17.8 points per game. Lander’s frontcourt partnership of junior Miriam Recarte and sophomore Makaila Cange is among the best in the nation, with Cange leading the Peach Belt in rebounds per game with 12.9 and Recarte ranking third in blocks per game with 2.9.
Junior Sarah Crews broke into the starting lineup this season and has averaged 8.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. She said the team has been grateful to have a smooth 2021 season so far.
“Mentally, it’s fun because it’s a challenge that we get to overcome,” Crews said. “Thinking about last year how our season ended and we were doing so well, we’re grateful. I think our mindset has been grateful and ready for the challenge really.”
Pederson said the Lander staff have been much more attentive to players’ needs this season, especially with the uncertainty of the pandemic interfering with the season.
“The patient approach we’ve taken, it’s been a very player-centered approach,” Pederson said. “We said we will do anything you want us to do. We’re focusing on what’s best for them.
“Let’s make sure we do things the right way. A successful season is a season where we get out of here and you’re healthy and we’re ready to play another day. It’s been good for us.”