Spring sports for public schools in the state will continue as scheduled — for now — the South Carolina High School League announced Thursday.
The league decided in a teleconference meeting that no sports will currently be suspended or canceled because of concerns related to coronavirus (COVID-19), but another meeting on the matter that will include the state’s superintendents will take place 4 p.m. Monday.
“The committee is weighing all aspects of the virus as well as school operations and extra-curricular activities to include athletics,” SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said in a statement. “We are in regular contact with SCDHEC and SCHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, which is comprised of health and medical professionals from across the state.”
The South Carolina Independent Schools Association announced Thursday that it has suspended spring sports from March 15 until April 3. Teams may practice during that time if they choose to do so.
“I am speaking daily with educational leaders on the COVID-19 and making the best, informed plans,” SCISA athletic director Mike Fanning said. “SCISA will update the membership as information is made available. The South Carolina Independent School Association places the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, parents, supports and officials first and foremost.”
Cambridge Academy athletic director Robert Rooney said the Cougars’ girls soccer team will still play its game today against Oakbrook Prep.
The Carolinas Classic All-Star basketball games scheduled for March 28 in Wilmington, North Carolina, were canceled. No decision has been made yet on next week’s North/South All-Star basketball games in Lexington on March 21.
The McDonald’s All-American Game and Jordan Brand Classic national all-star basketball games were canceled. The GEICO Nationals, which were recently moved to Dorman High, have been postponed indefinitely.
Other states have put games or championships on hold. North Carolina announced it is suspending spring sports until April 6. Pennsylvania, California, Ohio and Michigan also postponed their state basketball championships this weekend.