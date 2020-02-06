Many Lakelands school districts have canceled practices and games after severe thunderstorms were forecasted for Thursday afternoon.
A tornado watch was issued for Greenwood and Abbeville counties from 10:12 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Greenwood County School District 50 canceled all after-school activities, it announced Thursday morning. Neither Emerald or Greenwood High had varsity athletics games scheduled for Thursday.
The Abbeville County School District canceled all after school and evening activities.
The McCormick County School District announced it will dismiss school at 11:15 a.m. An early lunch was served before early dismissal.
Saluda County Schools announced at 9:30 a.m. that it would release from elementary schools at 12:30 p.m. and high schools would dismiss at 1 p.m.