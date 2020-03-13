The remainder of the spring sports season in the Peach Belt Conference has been canceled to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the conference announced Friday.
"This was a very difficult decision for the board to make," PBC commissioner David Brunk said in the conference's news release. "But the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and fans is our top priority. Given the unpredictable nature of the COVID-19 pandemic that we are all facing, the board agreed that this was in the best interests of everyone involved."
The announcement comes one day after the NCAA canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments. Lander's women's team was set to host the Southeast Regional on Friday and the Bearcats' men's team had traveled to Harrogate, Tennessee, in preparation to play Saturday in the first round.