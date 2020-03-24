Ninety Six athletic director and boys basketball coach John-Mark Scruggs has been hired as Emerald’s new boys basketball coach, Scruggs confirmed Tuesday.
Scruggs takes over for Mark Sorrow, who stepped down March 12 after eight seasons as the team’s coach.
“I’m just excited for the opportunity to go to Emerald and teach and coach,” Scruggs said. “I’m grateful that the district and the Emerald administration is giving me an opportunity to do so. I’m looking forward to it.”
Scruggs served as Ninety Six’s boys basketball coach for six seasons. After a 1-5 start in Region 2-2A this season, the Wildcats won three of their last four games to make the playoffs.
Scruggs graduated from Ninety Six High School in 1991 and has been the school’s athletic director since 2017. He said he will remain at Ninety Six until his contract expires in June.
“It’s bittersweet to leave,” Scruggs said. “That’s where I graduated from. It’s always been home to me. The thing I’ll treasure the most is the relationships I had with our players, both with our basketball program and athletically as a whole. I appreciated the opportunity to be surrounded with a group of really good coaches who have been loyal and work hard.
“The community in general has always been supportive of not just me, but our program and booster club. It was always a community effort to make sure our kids at Ninety Six got the best we could give them. At the same time, I’m looking forward to starting something new.”
Emerald missed the playoffs in the 2019-20 season after finishing 6-17 overall and 4-7 in Region 3-3A. In the final game of the season, the Vikings missed out on the final playoff spot in the region after a loss to Mid-Carolina.
The Vikings will return a talented nucleus that includes standout guards Zacoyeis Elmore and Shep Forrester, who will be seniors next season. The Vikings also have 6-foot-4 Demarion Rapp, who will be a junior, and rising talent from their jayvee squad.
Scruggs already has some familiarity with the roster because Ninety Six typically plays Emerald every season. He led the Wildcats to two wins over the Vikings this season.
“From what I know of this past year is they have a younger group coming back,” Scruggs said. “Their jayvee team was much improved. Overall, I’m just looking forward to the challenge. From what I hear, Emerald has a great staff of teachers, and great administration.”
Scruggs is the second coach Emerald has hired this year. Former Abbeville athletic director and defensive coordinator Tad DuBose was named Emerald’s new football coach in January.
Scruggs and DuBose previously worked together at Abbeville and Calhoun Falls.
“On the coaching staff, (Emerald) obviously has now got some added parts,” Scruggs said. “I worked with coach DuBose at Abbeville and Calhoun Falls, so we have a really good relationship. I just look forward to helping Emerald’s entire athletic department and continuing to help it be successful.”