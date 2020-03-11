Hours after NCAA commissioner Mark Emmert released a statement barring fan attendance at the Division I NCAA tournaments because of coronavirus fears, the organization has announced it will follow suit at Division II tournaments.
The Division II women's Southeast Regional regional tournament, which will be hosted by Lander, will be played with limited attendance at Finis Horne Arena, Lander athletic director Brian Reese confirmed.
Similar to the NCAA's Division I directive, only players' families and essential staff will be allowed to attend, Reese told the Index-Journal Wednesday. Six tickets will be distributed to each member of the traveling party for either team.
In the Southeast regional tournament Friday, top-seeded Lander is set to face 8-seed Limestone in the first round in Finis Horne Arena. The Bearcats earned an automatic bid into the tournament by winning the Peach Belt Conference tournament last weekend at Finis Horne Arena.
Emmert released a statement Wednesday afternoon that Division I men's and women's tournament will not allow fan attendance.
The Ivy League canceled its postseason basketball tournaments Tuesday and canceled its spring sports seasons Wednesday. The state of Ohio and the city of Houston placed bans on public gatherings in fear of the spread of the virus.
Coronavirus was determined by the World Health Organization to be a pandemic this week. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were at least 116,000 cases of coronavirus worldwide. More than 4,000 people have died because of the virus.