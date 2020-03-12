Because of the growing public health concerns associated with COVID-19, the NCAA canceled all remaining winter and spring championships on Thursday, including the Division II men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
The move comes one day after the NCAA announced the games that were scheduled would go on but be played in mostly empty arenas.
Lander was set to host the Division II women’s Southeast Regional tournament at Finis Horne Arena with limited attendance. Six tickets were going to be distributed to each member of the traveling party for all eight teams attending the Southeast Regional tournament.
Travel parties were going to be limited to 20 people, so a total of 120 fans could have been present for each game.
Shortly after the NCAA canceled the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, the organization followed suit with the Division II tournaments on Thursday.
The top-seeded Lander women’s basketball team was scheduled to face 8-seed Limestone in the first round today.
The Lander men’s basketball team, a 5-seed, was scheduled to play 4-seed Augusta in the NCAA men’s tournament in Harrogate, Tennessee, where there also would have been limited attendance.
“It’s now a weekend of disappointment,” Lander athletic director Brian Reese said. “The NCAA mandate came down, and we’ve got to follow it. This still does not take away at all from what our two teams have accomplished this season.”
Both teams had clinched automatic berths in the tournaments after sweeping the Peach Belt Conference Tournament title games last Sunday at Finis Horne Arena. Lander’s men’s team defeated Columbus State 76-73. Lander’s women’s team defeated North Georgia 76-62.
The cancellations bring an abrupt end to the season for Lander’s basketball teams, which seemed to be peaking at the right time. Lander’s women’s team had won 22 of its last 24 games, while Lander’s men’s team had won six of its last seven.
Reese said watching both teams win the Peach Belt Conference Tournament titles on their home floor now becomes the lasting memory of this season.
“It was just an outstanding basketball year,” Reese said. “Both teams had incredible seasons, especially the women’s team. We had the women’s team win the regular season title and the conference tournament title, which is extremely hard to do in itself. And of course the men captured a tournament title as well. We’ll celebrate that.”