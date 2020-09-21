Abbeville's varsity football schedule has again changed because of COVID-related concerns.
The Class 2A Panthers will now play their first regular season game of the season 7:30 p.m. Friday at West-Oak in Westminster. West-Oak is a Class 3A team but plays in Region 1-2A with Abbeville.
The Panthers were slated to travel to Crescent this Friday, but the Tigers shut down football until Oct. 1. Crescent released a statement from Anderson District 3 on its athletic website Monday.
"Due to considerations regarding a COVID-19 test result, all in-person activities for varsity, jayvee and C-team football will be suspended until Oct. 1," the statement said. "We will work to reschedule games during this time. We continue to monitor the protocols provided by the CDC and DHEC."
Panthers coach Jamie Nickles said the changes are what they are and that you just have to go with what you have in the new COVID-19 normal. The coaches traded film Monday morning via the Huddle application.
"Our coaches are trying to scrounge around now, trying to find out some tendencies, formations and what kind of defense (they have)," Nickles said. "I'm really impressed with their offensive line. Their kids play the game the way they are supposed to play the game."
Abbeville has experienced a plethora of changes since the beginning of full-contact activities. The WCTEL Kickoff Classic jamboree this past Friday in Abbeville was changed twice, first because three teams were sanctioned by the South Carolina High School League and were not permitted to play, and then a team pulled out because of COVID concerns. The result was a single game, McCormick vs. Abbeville, which Abbeville won 27-7 in two 12-minute quarters. There was no special teams play in the scrimmage.
"You have to adapt and move on," Nickles said. "We did a good job of that Friday night. I was pleased with the kids' effort. This is like May, football-wise, so I can't tell you how much improvement we need."