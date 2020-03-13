The Masters golf tournament, the first major golf tournament of each year and a rite of spring across the world, has been postponed because of the spread of coronavirus, Augusta National Golf Club announced Friday.
The postponement has local hotels and golf courses scrambling to adjust plans, as the Masters is an annual boost to the local economy. Many people traveling to the tournament choose to stay in Greenwood, and bookings are made well in advance.
The Links of Stoney Point head golf professional Patrick Wilson spent Friday morning watching the PGA Tour’s press conference and rearranging bookings at the course for Masters weekend, which was scheduled for April 9-12.
“I’ll accommodate Masters traffic as best I can, but there could be some overlap on our events and rescheduled events,” Wilson said. “Whenever they decide to reschedule, I really don’t know. I don’t know that they know at this point when they’ll be able to do it.”
Wilson said he thinks the Masters being postponed will inevitably make Stoney Point miss out on some revenue.
“It’s hard to put a number on it until that week,” Wilson said. “We’re obviously missing out on some traffic.”
Wilson said an event scheduled for March 18 with the South Carolina Golf Association has already been canceled.
Stoney Point was set to host about 40 men’s and women’s college teams for the Bearcat Invitational tournaments. The men’s tournament was set for March 23 and the women’s tournament was set for March 30, but the Peach Belt Conference announced Friday it will cancel the remainder of the season for all spring sports because of the spread of coronavirus.
“That’s kind of disappointing, because that’s our two big tournaments of the year that we have,” Lander men’s and women’s golf coach Mark Riddle said. “It helps our funding and everything else. But I hate it for the players more than anything else.”
Greenwood Country Club head golf professional Kevin Hill said he has been ready this week to cancel or rearrange tee times for the weekend of the Masters, though he doesn’t think the postponement will be difficult to manage.
“I’m just not sure if it’s going to have a big effect on us,” Hill said. “We do have some things on the books that we probably will need to cancel, but these guys are going to be here to play golf. They may not go to the Masters but they’re still going to take their trip to play golf.”
Coronavirus has affected much more than golf. Fears of the virus spreading resulted this week in the abrupt cancellation of NCAA Tournament, the Players Championship, the NBA season and many more sporting events.
With nothing for sports fans to watch on television, Hill said he’s working on keeping the golf course clean and welcoming people to spend their time there.
“Unless something changes, unless things get a lot worse here in South Carolina, it’s not too bad now,” Hill said. “With no sports going on, no baseball, no basketball, no golf, nothing on TV, who knows? It could be positive, in a way, but I don’t want to be encouraging people to do anything they shouldn’t be doing.”
At Grand Harbor in Ninety Six, the Big South conference men’s golf tournament, which was set for April 15-18, has been postponed.
Grand Harbor golf professional Craig Malone said the Masters won’t affect his course very much because it is a private club that depends little on outside traffic.
Malone had, however, planned on contacting the few groups of people traveling to the area for the Masters who booked tee times at Grand Harbor to tell them the club had to cancel their reservations.
“We were going to call those people and say, ‘Hey we really need to hold off on you coming here to Grand Harbor,’” Malone said. “Then about that time, it was funny, while we were discussing all that, it came over the air that the Masters was postponed. So that decision was made for us.”
Savannah Lakes Village in McCormick, which owns two golf courses, Tara and Monticello, is a popular destination for people who attend the Masters.
Kirk Smith, Savannah Lakes Village’s chief operating officer, said he is working to rearrange bookings around the original Masters week. Smith said he doesn’t anticipate the postponement to be a great loss.
“We don’t see any of our efforts as being a wasted investment,” Smith said. “From our standpoint, our primary objective is about promoting the quality of life and promoting the residential base to our community.”