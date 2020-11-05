The Laurens varsity football team shut down the remainder of its season Thursday because a member of the program tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the school district.
The person was not symptomatic until the day of the test and, as a result, attended practices within the 48-hour window preceding the onset of symptoms, the release said.
Laurens County School District 55 and the staff at Laurens High School are analyzing all the close contacts of the positive case, according to the release.
“We will directly notify all students and staff that came into close contact with the infected individual within 24 hours following confirmation of the positive case," district spokesperson Ed Murray, said. "Those that were in close contact will remain off campus for up to 14 days to ensure they do not have the virus to help prevent any further spread.
“While we do not have reason to believe that those who were not in close contact with the infected individual have reason to be concerned, we ask everyone, as always, to watch for symptoms of COVID-19.”