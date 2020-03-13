Lander men’s basketball coach Drew Richards has left the program after one season to take the head coaching position at UNC Pembroke, Lander Athletics announced Friday.
“Coach Richards informed me today about his decision to leave his position at Lander to take the head coaching job at UNC Pembroke,” Lander athletic director Brian Reese said in a news release. “We are thankful to Drew for his work this season in bringing Lander a PBC championship. We will begin moving forward immediately with a national search to find our next head coach.”
In his lone season at the helm, Richards led Lander to a Peach Belt Conference Tournament championship, a third-place finish in the regular season and a berth in the NCAA Tournament. Richards set a program record for the most wins by a first-year head coach.
“Even though our time here has been short, my family and I have had a wonderful experience at Lander,” Richards said in the release. “From top to bottom, the Bearcats are an incredible group of people and we feel thankful to have been a part of this community. I would like to thank Dr. Cosentino and Brian Reese for taking a chance on me. The future is bright for the Bearcats and I have no doubt that great things are on the horizon for the men’s basketball program.”
Richards did not respond to a request for a phone interview Friday night.
Lander went 23-8 overall and won a school-record 14 PBC games this season.
The Bearcats were set to be a 5-seed in the NCAA Tournament and face 4-seed Augusta before the NCAA canceled the Division II basketball tournaments in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Richards returns to UNC Pembroke, where he previously served as an associate head coach for five seasons before taking the Lander job.
Richards helped guide the Braves to a 113-43 record and four NCAA Tournament appearances. His teams compiled a 72-29 record in Peach Belt Conference play and swept the PBC regular season and tournament championships in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.
UNC Pembroke played this season under interim coach Tony Jones, who was named the Peach Belt Conference Coach of the Year. Jones is now listed as an assistant under Richards on the school’s athletics website.