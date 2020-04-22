High school sports this spring have been canceled.
The South Carolina High School League's committee decided Wednesday that high school spring sports will not be viable because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The motion to cancel the spring sports season was approved unanimously, 15-0.
"I think you can tell by everyone's facial expressions and voices that this is not a decision any of us wanted to deal with," SCHSL President Ozzie Ahl said after many reluctant "yes" votes. "Our hearts go out to the students and coaches."
The announcement came about two hours after Gov. Henry McMaster and state Superintendent Molly Spearman announced that schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year. Classes will continue online, but the SCHSL is not allowed to continue practices or events when school is not in session.
The SCHSL has followed the governor's lead over the past month. The organization resolved to take gradual steps to keep the possibility of a spring sports season alive, but McMaster's announcement Wednesday eliminated the possibility of competition.
In the joint press conference, Spearman added that fall sports will be evaluated closer to the fall semester.
As for spring practice for fall sports, the committee voted to eliminate spring practices. It also discussed the use of pads and contact in football practices during the summer.
Contact in football practices in the summer is not allowed already, and commissioner Jerome Singleton recommended that pads should not be allowed in the summer to make up for the lost contact practices in the fall.
The dead period restricting practices in the summer has been eliminated, which the committee approved 16-0. If Gov. McMaster announces the lifting of restrictions on gatherings, the SCHSL will open practices for any fall sports team.
The SCHSL meeting also included a vote on a boys volleyball season in the 2020-21 school year. The motion was rejected. The committee discussed the issue of gym space prior to rejecting.