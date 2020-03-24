High schools sports will remain suspended through the end of April after Gov. Henry McMaster announced Tuesday that all schools will remain closed through April because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The South Carolina High School League will meet April 2 to discuss its plans for the spring high school sports season. The SCHSL decided March 16 to suspend spring seasons until at least April 6, which came days before an order by McMaster to close schools through the end of March.
The SCHSL must suspend sports activities while schools are closed as it cannot violate a governor’s order. McMaster’s statement released Tuesday said the governor will issue an executive order “in the coming days” closing schools through April.