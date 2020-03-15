South Carolina schools will be closed until the end of the month, Gov. Henry McMaster planned to announce at a Sunday afternoon press conference.
With schools closed, there will be no practices or athletic events in baseball, softball, tennis and golf.
The South Carolina High School League will have a teleconference at 1 p.m. Monday. With McMaster's decision, the SCHSL will need to determine what it will do to resume athletic activities when the mandate is lifted at the end of March.
The South Carolina Independent School Association (SCISA) suspended its athletic activities last week. Cambridge Academy canceled the remainder of its girls soccer season after its game against Oakbrook Prep on Friday.