High school sports will remain suspended until at least April 5, the South Carolina High School league decided Monday after a 1 p.m. teleconference.
"This suspension includes all contests, practices, workouts (conditioning and strength training), and/or open season skill development," a release from the SCHSL said.
The suspension of sports was approved 17-0, The State newspaper reported.
The SCHSL's announcement extends the suspension of spring sports one day after Gov. Henry McMaster ordered all schools to close through the end of March.
"In order to keep our student-athletes and the education community as safe as possible, stringent measures are now in place by order of the Governor’s Office. We ask that all schools follow this Executive Order until further notice," commissioner Jerome Singleton said in the release.
The SCHSL will meet again April 2.
Schools closing means practices will not be allowed either. The suspension — not cancellation — of athletics leaves open the possibility for an abbreviated season in April or May.
The South Carolina Independent School Association announced last week it will suspend athletic activities until April 3. Cambridge Academy has suspended its athletic activities until SCISA announces its decision.