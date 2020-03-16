The coronavirus pandemic has kept people across the country home from work, closing restaurants and bars and holding daily life at a standstill.
Gyms in Greenwood are staying open to help people maintain an active lifestyle.
At the Greenwood YMCA, many measures have been taken to prevent the virus being spread. They have included postponements, expanded sanitization and contingency plans in case the pandemic grows more widespread.
Greenwood YMCA chief operating officer Johnathan Bass emphasized the YMCA’s intent to stay open, as it provides services that go beyond a normal gym.
“We feel like we have a very strong social responsibility to continue operations because so many people depend on us for their quality of life,” Bass said.
Bass said the YMCA’s biggest change is that it will close each day from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and all employees will clean all areas of the building in addition to the gym’s normal cleaning schedule.
In addition, all doors have been propped open so they won’t be touched, the Y placed 20 hand sanitizer stations around the building and sinks have recently been replaced with sinks with non-touch sensors. The gym also will not permit day passes for the time being so it can prevent overcrowding.
The YMCA will continue its after school childcare program and is working with Self Regional to take care of children of healthcare professionals. The YMCA is working with WCTEL to install an extra wifi hotspot in the parking lot, Bass said.
Events and class postponed by the YMCA include Greenwood Gators swimming, cancer yoga class, youth and adult soccer, youth and adult volleyball, homeschool swim and gym, swim lessons and gymnastics center programs.
Anytime Fitness manager Angela Christopher said the vendor that sells her gym cleaning supplies has recently supplied the Greenwood location with United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-approved sanitizer that specifically kills the coronavirus.
Christopher said she has upped her gym’s cleaning times from three to five, sanitizing equipment the two extra times according to peak attendance hours.
“It really wasn’t too hard for us, because we have always maintained cleanliness as a whole,” Christopher said. “We have typically always used hospital-grade cleaning supplies.”
Christopher said Monday was the first day she noticed less people coming into the gym or to classes. She said Anytime Fitness has online workouts from home on its app that members and non-members can access.
Planet Fitness manager Jacob Wesson said his gym is stocking up more than normal on sanitizer and continuing its normal cleaning procedures. He said there has not been much of a downturn in attendance.
“We have always prided ourselves on keeping our gym clean and we’ll continue to do it the same way,” Wesson said.
At CrossFit Greenwood, owner Justin Smith said he talks to his athletes each day about what his next steps should be. He has broken workouts up into much smaller groups and athletes are washing their hands and cleaning the facility more often.
“It’s a constantly evolving situation, and I’m sure everybody is feeling the same with that,” Smith said. “We’ve limited our class sizes to avoid having bigger groups in here, specifically more than 50 at a time. Certain classes are a larger size. We had to limit the class sizes.”