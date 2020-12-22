The South Carolina football team will not compete in Saturday’s Gasparilla Bowl because of COVD-19 concerns, athletic director Ray Tanner said Tuesday in a press release.
“The team was excited to learn Sunday that it would play in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa on Saturday,” Tanner said in the release. “However, between members of the coaching staff and student-athletes, COVID and contact tracing has taken a toll too high for us to overcome. I have notified the bowl and the SEC office that we are not able to play in the game on Saturday.”
The Gamecocks (2-8) were scheduled to play UAB (6-3) in the bowl.
“Our football team has been on campus since the summer preparing for a football season that saw change being the only constant,” Tanner said. “They had to go through strict COVID testing protocols that were as varied and numerous as any group of young people has had to do. Our team competed hard all season, despite injuries, positive COVID tests and contact testing, and several opt outs late in the year.”
USC fired coach Will Muschamp this season. Mike Bobo was named the interim coach, but the school then hired Shane Beamer to take over as coach next season. Bobo was going to coach the team in the bowl game.
"With new head coach Shane Beamer, staff and student-athletes," Tanner said, "we will be ready for 2021 and we're excited about the future.”