Erskine’s restored football program will play its home games at Greenwood High’s J.W. Babb Stadium this upcoming season, the school announced Tuesday.
Erskine will open the season at home against Catawba on Sept. 5. The Fleet will also host Chowan, Florida Tech, Newberry and North Greenville in their first football season since 1951.
The initial plan was for Erskine to play its home games on its campus in the Huggins Field Soccer Complex, but the school ultimately decided to pursue a larger complex.
“Greenwood has the best facility around here,” Erskine athletic director Mark Peeler said. “Them being willing to allow us to play there, that's just a great opportunity for us. It couldn't have worked out any better, to be honest with you. I'm looking forward to a great partnership with them.”
Greenwood High School athletic director Sparky Hudson said Erskine representatives negotiated with Assistant Superintendent Gerald Witt and others from the District 50. Hudson and Greenwood principal Chad Evans agreed to host the Fleet.
"We are tremendously blessed at Greenwood with great facilities," Hudson said. "This is a way for us to showcase it with all the pictures and the videos and things at our place. We’re super excited that they're going to be using this for their games."
Hudson said Greenwood High will help operate the scoreboard and clock. Erskine will handle concessions, admission, security and cleanup.
Peeler added that the program will likely play its first two or three seasons at Greenwood High as it begins preparations for a stadium on Erskine's campus.
"With us playing at Greenwood High, we're setting the bar pretty high for the venue we're going to need to produce on our campus," Peeler said. "That presents a challenge. It will cost money, and we've got to have that money to be able to do it. That's the big roadblock for us now."
Erskine signed 23 players on National Signing Day, bringing the roster total to around 150 players. Notable signees include Barnwell quarterback Craig Pender and his high school teammate in wide receiver Dallyon Creech. Pender and Creech led Barnwell to Class 2A state championship appearances each of the past two years.
Abbeville’s Natavious Norman was one of the Fleet’s signings, and he joins several Lakelands players who signed with the team last year.
Tillman Allen (Abbeville), Silas Cannady (McCormick), Trequan Shabazz (Greenwood) and Jeremiah Stevens (Saluda) all signed last year and will enter their freshman season after essentially redshirting this year.
Erskine hired Shap Boyd as its football coach in November 2018, three months after announcing the return of a football program. The team began fall practice last September and practiced about three times per week.
The Fleet will play a 10-game schedule that includes road games against Presbyterian, Davidson, Apprentice, Barton and Shorter.