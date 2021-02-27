WILSON, N.C. — This season is the first time Erskine has had a football team in 70 years.
The wait was worth it.
The Fleet defeated Barton College 30-28 Saturday on the road in the season-opener.
"We had to wait a long time for this," Erskine coach Shap Boyd said. "This is the longest preseason ever, I think. Two, 2 1/2 years. Whatever it was. The kids fought through all this. They had a chance to play today, and it was fun watching them. It was a chance to play against somebody else. Practice was getting stale."
Erskine held off Barton late, grabbing possession on an onside kick inside the final two minutes to secure the win.
Craig Pender, Senika McKie, Rashad Luckey, Dylan Shiflett and Javian Bellamy each scored for the Fleet, who also forced a safety.
Pender accounted for three touchdowns. The former Barnwell High School quarterback was 22-of-32 passing for 262 years.
"I'm just so happy for the guys," Boyd said. "Especially for those two-year guys who have been practicing through all this stuff. And, to finish with a W is just icing on the cake. Playing hard was what I wanted."
Defensively, Brandon Lane had 13 tackles, four for losses.
"We're talking about a process," Boyd said. "Give us 60 minutes and we'll be in the game. They gave us 60 minutes. We've been practicing in gyms. We've been practicing in cold. This heat was taking its toll on guys. It affected us a little on defense."
GAME SUMMARY
Erskine 9 0 7 14-30
Barton 7 7 0 14-28
Individual statistics
Passing - Erskine: Craig Pender 22-32-262 and 3 TDs.
Rushing - Erskine: Latrell Walker 13-51, Rashad Luckey 14-35.
Receiving - Erskine: Senika McKie 10-111 and 1 TD, Javian Bellamy 7-98 and 1 TD, Kevon Catoe 4-28.
