WILSON, N.C. — This season is the first time Erskine has had a football team in 70 years.
The wait was worth it.
The Fleet defeated Barton College 30-28 Saturday on the road in the season-opener.
"We had to wait a long time for this," Erskine coach Shap Boyd said. "This is the longest preseason ever, I think. Two, 2 1/2 years. Whatever it was. The kids fought through all this. They had a chance to play today, and it was fun watching them. It was a chance to play against somebody else. Practice was getting stale."
Erskine held off Barton late, grabbing possession on an onside kick inside the final two minutes to secure the win.
Erskine quarterback Craig Pender threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns, including a 26-yard toss to Senika McKie with 8:47 remaining in the contest to give the Flying Fleet a nine-point edge. Barton scores with just less than 2 minutes left, but the Bulldogs failed to recover the onside kick.
McKie finished with 10 catches for 111 yards and a touchdown while Javian Bellamy added seven catches for 103 yards and a score as well to lead the Flying Fleet's aerial attack.
"I'm just so happy for the guys," Boyd said. "Especially for those two-year guys who have been practicing through all this stuff. And, to finish with a W is just icing on the cake. Playing hard was what I wanted."
Defensively, Brandon Lane had 13 tackles, four for losses for the Fleet.
"We're talking about a process," Boyd said. "Give us 60 minutes and we'll be in the game. They gave us 60 minutes. We've been practicing in gyms. We've been practicing in cold. This heat was taking its toll on guys. It affected us a little on defense."
GAME SUMMARY
Erskine 9 0 7 14-30
Barton 7 7 0 14-28
FIRST QUARTER
B – T. Flippen 58 pass from K. Johnson (G. Walston kick)
E – Safety
E — Javian Bellamy 15 pass from Craig Pender (B. Caldwell kick)
SECOND QUARTER
B – J. Terrell 7 pass from Flippen (Walston kick)
THIRD QUARTER
E — Jaylen Brown 3 pass from Pender (Caldwell kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
E — Rashad Luckey 3 run (Jhabari Hollis kick)
B – Terrell 17 run (Walston kick)
E — Senika McKie 26 pass from Pender (Hollis kick)
B – Flippen 11 run (Walston kick)
Individual statistics
Passing - E: Craig Pender 22-32-262-0, Lance Brownlee 3-7-28-0.
Rushing - E: Latrell Walker 13-51, Rashad Luckey 14-35.
Receiving - E: Senika McKie 10-111, Javian Bellamy 7-98, Kevon Catoe 4-28.