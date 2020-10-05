Abbeville's varsity football team will host Christ School out of Arden, North Carolina, at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Panthers coach Jamie Nickles confirmed the matchup Monday. Abbeville (2-0) needed an opponent for this Friday because of a COVID-related scheduling issue.
Abbeville has outscored its two opponents so far — West-Oak and Woodland — 118-0.
Christ School, a private boarding school, is 0-1. The Greenies lost 24-21 to Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Georgia) on Sept. 25 in its season-opener.
Christ School coach Nick Luhm, in his first season in 2019, helped the Greenies reach the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association (NCISAA) Division I state championship game. They lost to Charlotte Christian School 38-21.
Clemson players sport messages on uniforms
CLEMSON — Several Clemson players wore social justice messages on their jerseys during a 41-23 win against Virginia Saturday night — a few days after Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said he was not in favor of messages of any kind on uniforms.
During warmups, receiver Amari Rodgers and running back Lyn-J Dixon had the word “Equality” where their names would be. Tailback Travis Etienne had the the word “Peace” in place of his name.
Other players had “Love," “Together," “Unity," and “Enough,” on their jerseys during warmups.
FSU legend Bobby Bowden tests positive
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for the coronavirus and was home Monday monitoring his symptoms.
Family friend and Bowden’s former publicist Kim Shiff said the 90-year-old Hall of Fame coach had been hospitalized for about two weeks, being treated for an infection after having a procedure to remove a skin cancer from his leg.
Bowden returned home late last week and was informed by his doctor he had tested positive for the virus on Saturday, he told the Tallahassee Democrat on Monday. He said he had yet to experience symptoms of COVID-19.
AP source: Titans have 2 new positives
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Another Tennessee Titans player, fullback Khari Blasingame, and another staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus, while the rest of the NFL returned no new positives on Sunday, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
The Titans' outbreak is now at 20 cases, with 18 positive tests returned since Tuesday with the addition of Blasingame to the COVID-19/Reserve list on Monday.
The results from around the rest of the league come as the NFL postponed the Patriots' game at Kansas City to Monday night. New England starting quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu were both added to the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday.