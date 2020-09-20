If you’re like most readers, you already perused the front page and saw the news about our Weekender edition, which debuts Saturday, Oct. 3.
Many of you have been aware that, nationwide, the newspaper industry has been affected by a downturn in revenue, much of which is tied directly to the arrival of the internet and social media. Add to that the sucker punch dealt by the COVID-19 pandemic to just about every business imaginable and you can understand that we, along with other papers, had to find ways to tighten the belt and keep on keeping on.
Back in March, we put all full-time employees on temporary furlough and pulled the plug on printing Saturday and Monday editions, opting instead to rely on our electronic edition, which we also gave to print-only subscribers via emailed replica editions.
While the pandemic is hardly over, we, like you, hope we are seeing that proverbial light at the end of the tunnel. Only, it’s not as bright as it used to be, not as bright as it needs to be for us to fire back up with a printed newspaper seven days a week.
But we are excited about the rollout of the Weekender and the return of a Monday printed newspaper. Truth is, it’s going to affect our bottom line when we bring back the Monday paper, but we heard from enough readers that we thought we should give it a go. We hope to see advertising make a comeback as well, in support of that paper’s production. In case you were not sure, it is primarily advertising revenue that supports the entire operation.
We have had numerous meetings and discussions and arrived at the conclusion that if we cannot give readers a printed paper seven days a week any longer, then at least we can give them a better product they can enjoy all weekend long.
Just as the newspaper industry has evolved, so too have American lives. For better or worse, Ozzie and Harriet and June and Ward Cleaver are a thing of the past. Same with Mayberry. In short, people remain busier than ever seven days a week. So it’s increasingly difficult to allocate the bulk of Sunday to reading the Sunday paper.
That’s where Weekender comes in. If you want to wrap yourself in the entire paper on Saturday, by all means, be our guest. But if you want to digest it in a couple of bites over the course of two days, that’s great too. There’ll be plenty.
We’re adding some magazines — Spry and Relish — to accompany Parade, expanding sports, shaking up some things about our features. You’ll have a jump on other shoppers because you’ll get all those Sunday inserts and coupons a day early. More time to build that shopping list.
Thinking it’s time to buy a larger home or downsize? You won’t have to wait till Sunday to look at the listings, which gives you more opportunity to head out the door Saturday or Sunday to take a look at what you saw in the paper. Chances are real estate agents will be touting some weekend open houses too, once the pandemic eases up.
Your first copy of Weekender is what we might call Phase One. We’re all returning to the IJ offices at the end of the month and will be kicking around some other ideas for Weekender, and more. But we’re off to a good start with the Oct. 3 rollout.
Hey, if you have some ideas of what you’d like to see, perhaps in the Weekender or even Monday, shoot us a note. My email address is attached to the column and I’ll be happy to hear your ideas. Just know we are looking forward to being able to spend more time with you and your family on the weekends. Sure, we’ll take a cup of coffee with you on Saturday or Sunday.