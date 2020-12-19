One thing the pandemic has done is stir up the entrepreneurial pool.
Initially when COVID-19 graced the Lakelands with its presence, people had no clue where to get a mask. And then it happened. Just about anyone with a sewing machine and access to the appropriate materials began cranking out face masks.
Here in Greenwood, at least three businesses switched gears and began making masks and other items that protect people from germs and the virus.
Through the years, I’ve amassed various collections. There’s the rather small elephant collection that began when the Marine Corps stationed my dad and us in Thailand in the ‘60s. Teak elephants, by the way. Not real ones. There’s a decent shot glass collection at the bar. Some of you might recall a column that told of a significant pen collection.
There’s also a pin collection with everything from Rotary Club pins to NASCAR pins from my days as an ambassador for the Darlington Raceway, from pins bought at various concerts to Disney pins. One day I plan to attach all of them to a jacket or something and wear it as I go through the checkpoint at an airport.
A knife collection that just sort of happened as I was growing up hasn’t been added to in years. And really doesn’t need to be.
There’s also a significant tie collection, even though I rarely wear ties anymore. There are about 15 ties for Christmas, a couple for St. Patty’s Day and even a couple of Halloween ties that I should probably give to Chris Trainor.
Now I’m beginning to accumulate a face mask collection. Sam and Renee Simchon sent me a batch of the various masks he began cranking out at his Greenwood factory. I have a few that Karl Ziegler cranked out from his company, Ruckus, here in Greenwood. I have a nice mask from County Council member Edith Childs with “Greenwood County” on it. Maj. Jason Hughes gave me a couple of Salvation Army masks, festively adorned for the holidays. I wore one Friday morning while ringing the bell for the Red Kettle drive.
I keep seeing other masks that make me want to keep the collection growing. While I have a Clemson mask from the Simchons, I don’t have a UofSC mask to provide fairness and balance, for which some readers will likely now attack me. Verbally only, I hope.
When ringing the bell, I saw a couple of USMC masks. Dad was the Marine, not me, but Semper Fi is part of my vocabulary. A good friend sent me a mask with a Huntsville, Alabama space rocket theme. There’s one from Good Times, a favorite brewery. I’ve seen nautical masks and all sorts of others that, like my ties, really strike my fancy.
These things have become fashionable, and why not? If we have to wear them, we might as well wear something that fits our personalities. Or just goes with whatever else we have on. Like ties. Or scarves.
While I know and fully understand that a good many people are hoping and planning to have a mask burning once they’ve gotten their vaccines and this pandemic winds down, I’m wanting to keep building on my collection, so feel free to pass along any spares you have. Not sure I want used ones. Nothing personal, ya know.
I figure they don’t take up a whole lot of room and they’re kind of like keepsakes, reminders of a time in life, a historic remnant. Besides, they’ll come in real handy if this thing mutates and we are masking up again.