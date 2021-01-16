Today’s newspaper is 24 pages, plus some additional reading materials and inserted advertising. Friday’s paper was 16 pages. On any given day, you can expect the Index-Journal to contain, on average, between 14 and 24 pages of news, sports, features and advertising.
What sort of news?
Well, we try our best to keep readers apprised of what their elected and appointed officials are doing for — sometimes to — them, for one. That’s commonly referred to as watchdog journalism. You see, people in a community elect people to do the people’s business. And those people are supposed to be keeping tabs on the full- and part-time employees who answer to them.
And, until it’s something directly affecting them, these bodies meet with few residents in the audience. They — you — are busy with their own lives and tend to leave the monitoring and subsequent reporting of their doings to us. While you’re having dinner, taking kids to ballet and soccer, and the like, our reporters are skipping dinner, covering meetings and letting voters and taxpayers know what took place.
There’s news about our public and private schools, news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact in this community, news about the vaccine and its availability. We have news about crime that gives readers valuable information. We have stories that take deeper dives into issues affecting the community, stories on faith and religion, businesses that come and businesses that go. And there are the obituaries, often a last page in the history book of someone in our family, a friend, a fellow church member, and acquaintance.
Features? We have aplenty. Features on people, features on events and a fairly comprehensive report on the world of arts and entertainment. Even in this COVID era.
Sports? We did not stop reporting on sports in the community when the pandemic hit. Some newspapers, by the way, furloughed sports staffs because of the pandemic. Not us. We found reason to continue reporting and we certainly found opportunity to crank out relevant features.
Not even area TV can or does provide the breadth and depth in reporting on this community. Sure, they’ll drop in when there’s tragedy or something sensational. They might even pop in once or twice a year to do some feel-good feature.
And what about advertising?
Well, it’s certainly been hit hard as businesses have also been hit hard by the pandemic, but our newspaper pages contain ads that help readers determine what and when they should buy — and with an emphasis on local.
Let’s not forget the public notices, or legal ads, that alert people to potential zoning changes, foreclosures, probate matters and the like. Other public records we publish keep readers apprised of the purchase and sale of land and homes, business licenses that are in the books and signal what new is coming to town. Come to think of it, classified ads often do that too as companies often advertise job openings before a store even hangs out a sign.
By now you’re saying something along the lines of “OK, Whiting, we get it. Thanks for defining what a community newspaper is and does. We know that. What’s your point?”
Really, I took a Family Circus circuitous route here note that today’s paper has dedicated two of its 24 pages to opinions and the rest of the week only one of 14, 16 or 18 pages is dedicated to opinions. In short, there’s a whole lot more to the paper than the Viewpoints page. There’s a wealth of useful information throughout the paper.
When it comes to the opinions, well there are only a handful of those on any given day. Some, whether in word or art form, are middle of the road, some are left of center and some are right of center. And when it comes to the paper’s own opinion, well that’s but one in a sea of opinions. Usually the paper opines on Lakelands matters and issues. Once in a while we dip our toe in state and national waters, maybe even a combination of those, such as when we weighed in on the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.
But that’s just one opinion. That’s just one or two pages of opinion. There’s so much more to who and what we are than our Viewpoints pages.
Disagree with our opinion? A syndicated or guest columnist’s opinion? That’s to be expected. Do like others and write a letter to the editor to express that view. We do not limit readers’ views to those we agree or align with. Heck, just this past week we published a letter from a reader who wanted to stuff my mouth with socks. Washed, I hope.
If it’s a single opinion that has you worked up, or if you’re simply worn out by opinions in general, don’t quit reading the paper. Doing that also shuts off the stream of news, features and other information it provides.
Instead, if you’re not inclined to crank a letter to the editor in reply, I suggest there’s a simpler solution: Do as Bob Seger sang and just turn the page.