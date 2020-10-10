While it wasn’t a fly-by-night decision, at the end of the day it wasn’t the best decision we’ve made.
Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate was certainly an important news event we knew we had to include on our front page. What none of us — you included — knew or expected was the fly. No, not Jeff Goldblum. This was an ordinary house fly that for whatever reason chose to land on Vice President Mike Pence’s snowy white hair. But the fly did not just take a short break from buzzing around the facility. No, it stayed what felt like an eternity as the vice president seemed oblivious to the guest who took up residence on his head.
In what has been a divisive and hot mess of a political season leading up to the Nov. 3 election, that fly unwittingly gave many observers a much-needed lighter moment. As important as issues being discussed were and still are, the fly quickly became the talking point of the night and the next day.
It was such an obvious moment in the debate — as obvious as, say, a fly landing in a bowl of New England Clam Chowder or glass of milk — that it seemed logical the image be included in our coverage package the next morning.
Well, it turns out that not all readers saw the photo for what it was. Some called or emailed to say we should not have run the photo, with some saying the photo choice reflects the newspaper’s liberal bias.
We know there’s no changing anyone’s minds, but in truth the page designer chose the photo for no other reason than its reflecting that one long moment in the debate that, juxtaposed to an otherwise serious event. After all, a picture is worth a thousand words, and we did not have room for a thousand words on the debate.
Speaking of words, this might be a good time to remind you that our one and only news source for the world beyond our local boundaries is the Associated Press. Many of you lump the AP in with others you label as liberal media and we won’t win any argument to say otherwise, despite the balance most AP reporting provides.
That said, we do try to read those stories carefully and look for what might be construed as a bias or slant. Of course, some readers will find fault with any story they think paints the current administration in a negative light.
The AP’s coverage of the debate appeared balanced, even if it could not cover every detail of the debate content, and those involved in the photo selection did not think the reaction of some readers would be what it was. In sharing the emails and phone calls I received, trust me when I say they now have a better understanding of some readers’ perceptions about it. And yes, there was a photo available that showed the VP in a no-fly zone.
Thursday morning, I have to admit I wish I’d been a fly on the wall in the newsroom watching the front page under construction. Chances are that photo would still have been published, but maybe inside with the story’s jump. Because, come on everyone, that was an interesting moment in debate history and in what has, since early March, been a helluva bizarre year.
But to those who were offended by the photo, please accept our apologies. Sometimes all the right intentions flop. That was the case Thursday; that was the fly in our ointment on the front page.
In church tomorrow, I hope one of the chosen hymns is “I’ll Fly Away” because I really wish Thursday’s paper could do just that.