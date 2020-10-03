There’s just something about a good radio voice. Sunny 103.5’s Dave Fezler has one of those radio voices that grabs your attention and can make you hang onto every word. The tone. The baritone, in his case. The intonation. The inflection.
It’s true. Some people have a face for radio. That’s not to say Dave’s a bad looking guy. He’s not. But his face and voice are a great match. I envy his voice sometimes, having been on air with Dave and thinking I sound mousy compared with him.
If you’re familiar with Dave’s voice — and I certainly hope you are, since he’s on the Lakelands’ favorite radio station every weekday morning — then I want you to do your best now to hear Dave as you read this.
It’s here! That’s right, the Lakelands’ favorite daily newspaper — wait. While I trust that’s the case, I can’t steal a page outta Dave’s playbook. OK, start over. The voice of the Lakelands ... Nope. Can’t use that one, either. My old stomping grounds in Florence, the Morning News, rolled that out 20-plus years ago. “The Voice of the Pee Dee.” I always worried we’d make a typo when banging out “Dee” on the keyboard.
OK, suffice it to say that the Index-Journal has, for 101 years now, been a trusted source of news and information serving Greenwood County and the surrounding area that’s become known as the Lakelands.
Now, get back into The Fez voice mode, if you can.
It’s here! You’re holding the debut edition of the Index-Journal Weekender with a new look, and new and improved content. Why wait until Sunday to get your Sunday reading done? Today, families are busier than ever with places to go, things to do, people to see, kids participating in weekend sporting events, meets and matches. By the time Sunday evening rolls around, it’s time to gear up for the work and school week, and you’re left wondering where the time went that you hoped to spend with the paper.
Well, no worries there, folks. You have all weekend now. That’s right. Maybe today you snag the Sports section to catch up on all the high school football games, check out college previews and catch the latest news in the A section. Tomorrow, you can spend some time with the various opinions — please, no cussing and no throwing stuff; the kids might be watching — read Parade or one of our new magazines: Relish, in today’s paper, and Spry, coming soon to a paper near you.
In the market for a new home? Well great. You can check out the home of the week featured in living color on the front of the classifieds section. You’ll have two days to find time to hop in the car and go see it for yourself. There might even be an open house.
And how about shopping? It can be a time-consuming chore and maybe you’ve found you don’t always have time on Sunday to flip through the circulars and coupons to map out the week’s shopping strategy. No worries! While folks in Greenville, Columbia and elsewhere around the state have to wait until Sunday, you can get a jump on list-making and coupon cutting because all of that will now be in your Weekender.
Not quite as busy as others? Have more leisure time? That’s fine too because if you’re a puzzler you now get double the crossword and Sudoku puzzles to work. And double the comics. No storyline interruptions. And you’ll get the TV lineup for Saturday and Sunday so you can plan your watching or set your DVR to record a show.
OK, you can drop the Dave Fezler voice now. It’s me again. But really, we at the IJ are excited to introduce Weekender. Yes, it’s true that the Sunday paper has come to an end, but we believe this is the best alternative we can give our readers during these leaner days all newspapers are facing. And we heard from many of you when we had to cease delivery of a printed product on Saturdays and Mondays. Monday’s back in print and we hope you will find it easy to adjust to a beefier paper on Saturdays that can last through Sunday.
There’s no mincing words; these are tough times for newspapers. You might have read that just this past week alone, several Palmetto State newspapers announced they were shutting down. For good. That’s sad. Bamberg, Holly Hill and Santee are losing a key member of their community with the closure of those papers, and the residents of Union are having to bid farewell to a newspaper that has served their community for 170 years.
Well, we’re not joining that group. The Index-Journal has been serving this area for 101 years now and, while times have changed and the financial impact has been great on newspapers, we are adjusting, not closing our doors. We know that we are in the news and information business, not just the printed newspaper business. Turns out the internet is here to stay and we’ll have to take advantage of that even more, but we don’t work for free, so don’t expect us to give away everything we do in reporting news and features.
While painful for us to have to turn off the ink wells and silence the presses one day a week, we believe our compromise plan — the Weekender and a return of the Monday paper in print — will help us remain open.
But a community newspaper can only be as strong as its foundation, and that foundation is built upon advertisers and subscribers — whether in print or digital. Our hope is that as the Index-Journal adjusts and adapts to the rapidly changing landscape newspapers face you will recognize that what we do has value and is relevant in your day-to-day lives in and around Greenwood.
Enjoy your weekend and your Weekender. We’ll see you on Monday.