Set aside political differences for now, please. This is not about politics; it’s about a person, but one who happens to have had a long political ride — for now, at least — on Tuesday.
Call him Mayor. Call him Senator. Call him Coach. Call him Floyd. Chances are you can call on him any time and chances are even greater that you can call him friend.
Floyd Nicholson lost his bid as a third-term state senator hailing from Greenwood, but he has not lost his smile, his positive outlook on life and his desire to help people.
Coming to Greenwood about 21 years ago, I did not know Floyd as Coach or even as a city councilman. He was serving as mayor by then. I was immediately taken by Floyd’s broad smile and strong handshake. He’s a hugger too, much like his “cousin,” Danny Nicholson, at Connie Maxwell.
As I was able to spend more time around Floyd, I came to realize his smile and handshake are as much a part of his very being as are his consistently positive messages and outlook on life. These are not affectations he switches on when needed as part of a political persona. No, this is Floyd Nicholson, pure and simple. Genuine.
I remember when our youngest daughter was selected to serve as a Rotary international student for her senior year of high school. Before departing for Brazil, Mayor Floyd gave her not one, but two keys to the city to in turn be given to the two host families that would share her time there. He spent time talking with Katie about her adventure and seemed as sincerely proud of her as we parents were.
Less than a year later, I remember looking out at those gathered at Westminster Presbyterian Church for my mother’s memorial service and seeing Floyd and Mamie Nicholson in attendance. What a truly kind gesture. He did not know my mother, but he knew our family and that was enough for him to pay his respects.
In a sense, this column might sound like a eulogy, and that is far from what it is or should be perceived as being.
Yes, I and many readers no doubt will miss Senator Floyd — and that’s in no way meant to cast aspersions on Billy Garrett, who unseated him. We should wish Billy success in representing the district too.
No, this is not a eulogy because Floyd isn’t going anywhere. He has graciously accepted that the long ride as a councilman, as mayor and as a gentleman’s legislator has pulled into the train station and stopped. At least for now.
I called Floyd after the election and could hear his smile through the phone. Was he disappointed in the outcome? Of course he was, but he did not utter a single negative word about the voters or his opponent. Not a negative word then, and not one spoken or written during his campaign.
In true Floyd Nicholson fashion, he simply shared that he would wait to see what God has in store for him next. And not that any of us can make deals with God, he had one caveat about that next step. “So long as it’s helping others,” he said.
Floyd, maybe it’s time to put that Coach moniker back on, hang a shingle outside your home and offer your services on coaching current or would-be politicians. Share with them what it’s like to truly be both a politician and a gentleman (or lady). Share what you gathered from your own experience and the example of others you respected who went before you, such as the late Sen. John Drummond.
Because whatever God has in store for you, he most surely knows we need more statesmen and fewer politicians.
Thank you for your service to Greenwood, both the city and county. Thank you for your genuine caring for others and conviction to serve and help people.
Don’t leave the station; another train’s pulling in soon to pick you up.