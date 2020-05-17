Ask anyone who’s worked in a newspaper newsroom for any length of time about their highs and lows and you’ll get about as many answers as there are — make that were — daily newspapers in the country.
You think Woodward and Bernstein have some memorable stories to share? Sure, but not everything has to rise or dip to the level of a Watergate. Or tales of Gary Hart aboard Monkey Business.
Just as is the case with nearly any job, there are certain mundane aspects to what goes on in a newspaper’s newsroom. But because we deal in news and features and sports, there are those special moments that come along. Sometimes they come at just the right time and serve to recharge us, even renew our sense of purpose.
Talk to Gina Smith, of The State newspaper, and she can vividly recall her airport encounter with then-Gov. Mark Sanford who, apparently, got a little lost on where the Appalachian Trail is.
Not all memorable moments are happy ones, not all win awards from our peers.
Greg Deal and I remember sharing in three particular tragedies here at the Index-Journal: Dale Earnhardt’s death, Space Shuttle Columbia’s disastrous reentry and, the most horrific, 9/11. The early years of my newspaper career included the Challenger disaster.
A memorable moment or two arose in Florence 20-plus years ago when I worked at the Florence Morning News. OK, it was memorable when I was essentially told I was an expense on the bottom line about to be erased with four other FMN employees, but I have newspaper stories more in mind right now.
Florence serves the area surrounding the Track Too Tough to Tame and getting an opportunity to serve as one of the track ambassadors during the rein of track president and former journalist Jim Hunter was a career highlight.
While sports writer Skylar Rolstad might not know much more than that drivers take a whole lot of left turns and wreck, I knew even less before becoming an ambassador. But I have to admit it was cool to meet many of the drivers back in the day and even get a few autographs. Rest assured I did not cover the races, but serving gave me column fodder from time to time.
And there was the opportunity to not only do a pre-show interview with Peter Frampton, but also to meet him backstage after his show in Myrtle Beach’s House of Blues. Actually, that does tie in with when my job there came to an end, but all of this was in a column this past fall after attending another Frampton show in Simpsonville.
There have been presidential moments in the career too. In Rocky Mount, North Carolina we were paid a visit by the Rev. Jesse Jackson during his 1988 run for the White House.
And Hardee’s — the restaurant chain was headquartered in Rocky Mount back then — president and CEO Jack Laughery brought George H.W. Bush to town when as vice president he too was seeking his party’s nomination. Funny how that Rocky Mount news event was sort of a preview of things to come as NASCAR legendary driver, Florence’s own Cale Yarborough, came to Rocky Mount to campaign on Bush’s behalf. Odd coincidences of sorts.
There are others, but we don’t get paid by the word, so it’s time to wrap it up.
Fast-forward to some great years right here, and thanks to the genius of some Greenwood musicians and restaurateur T.J. Jenks, I was afforded the opportunity to interview Don McLean, the singer/songwriter who gave us the hit song “American Pie.”
What was supposed to be a 20-minute interview went into a relaxed 30-plus minute phone conversation. He was generous with his time for a story published this past Sunday about how McLean blessed local musicians to record and compile a video of his hit song for a continuing fundraiser to benefit these out-of-work musicians.
But there’s another really cool part to the story. Toward the end of the conversation, I told Don a childhood story. And he listened. And laughed. I was a teenager in Virginia Beach, Virginia. My girlfriend lived down the street. One day, she and I put on music in the den of her home. And as her mother, Joan, watched, Kim and I danced — yes, danced — to “American Pie.”
The song turns 50 next year and this 49-year-old memory still sticks with Joan and me. We text each other when we hear the song, or take a photo of the song’s title displayed on the Sirius XM screen and share it. We remember the anniversary of the day the music died.
So I asked Don if he’d mind saying hello to Joan for me, since I was recording our interview. He was so gracious to do it. After the interview, I texted Joan to ask when I could call, telling her I had something I wanted her to hear. We chatted a little, caught up on all things COVID-related and then the moment came.
“Well this is Don McLean saying hello to Joan Zuk!”
“Who waaaaas that, Richard,” she asked in disbelief. Yeah, of course I sent her a copy.
It’s not necessarily glamorous, but a newspaper career surely does have its moments. Some mundane, some happy, some sad, some tragic, some just downright heartening.
The interview with Don McLean and his willingness to deliver a personal message for a longtime friend goes into a couple of those categories.