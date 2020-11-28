If you ventured along Greenwood’s Montague Avenue in the Uptown district on a regular basis during the pandemic, you likely noticed that Greenwood Community Theatre has been trying to make the best of a bad situation.
Think Comedy and Tragedy, if you will, and you’ll realize that John Keenan and others at GCT were trying to brighten people’s spirits during the pandemic at a time when everyone associated with the theater was in need of a bit of humor themselves.
On March 8, GCT’s last curtain call occurred with the final production of “A Raisin in the Sun.” At the time, no one at the theater or who was involved in the play imagined that nine months later the GCT would essentially remain dark, save for the handful of Hometown Hodges concerts that were aired live from the stage with no one in the audience.
Bake sales, T-shirt sales and the kindness of donors who love and support it have kept our community theater from closing permanently.
Retailers have had it bad. Restaurants have had it bad. But many a nonprofit have had it far worse, and that includes GCT.
And the creative minds who work there came up with the brilliant idea of using modifying titles of well-known plays and Broadway productions, giving them a COVID twist with the idea of bringing smiles to the faces of passersby.
“High School Musical Home School Edition.”
“Les Mask-erables.
A personal favorite: “The Rocky Horror Pandemic Show.”
I won’t tell you all of them and hope you’ve seen them before anyway.
But as the signs went up and were captured and shared on GCT’s Facebook page, an equally brilliant idea was proposed. Don’t just bring smiles and chuckles to people passing by the theater and be done. Turn the creative titles into a money-making venture to further support GCT by using the signs for production of a 2021 calendar. The person behind the calendar idea wouldn’t want to take any credit for suggesting it, but her initials are Jane Merrill.
Now’s a good time for full disclosure, but some of you already know. I’ve been involved in GCT productions since 2007 and have served on its board since — heck, I don’t remember, but it’s been a few years. So of course I’m going to jump on the opportunity to promote this fundraiser.
I got my calendar Tuesday. The 2021 Covid Calendar is printed on high-quality glossy paper and each month’s featured marquee is guaranteed to bring back the smiles in what we hope will be a much-improved year for us all.
But wait! There’s more! The $20 calendars offer purchasers a good ROI. All but one month comes with a coupon good at area restaurants that joined in support of GCT. A half-price entree, a drink, a dessert, a percentage off your bill — you get 11 months of savings that will probably let you recoup your donation.
Act now and you’ll also find that the coupons are not just good for the month where they land. Every one of them is good for the entirety of 2021.
Hey, it’s a great deal. Maybe even a great Christmas present to get for yourself or someone else. You will be supporting the theater and locally owned restaurants.
How many of us have a pile of face masks that will amount to a collection that commemorates a year we’d all kind of like to forget? Then think about how many of us typically use a good wall calendar each year, at home or at work. And aren’t we all looking forward to what absolutely has to be a better year than 2020? And wouldn’t it make sense to have a calendar that helps keep things in perspective, helps us reflect on a brighter side of a bad year?
But act now! Supplies are limited!
Yes, I just happen to have some you can buy. You can email me, call me at the number below or even Facebook message me and we can arrange for an exchange — a masked exchange. A great calendar for you, $20 to help sustain Greenwood Community Theatre.
Wouldn’t you like to help GCT ensure that this nine-month leave of absence (so far) is indeed only an extended intermission? Appreciate it.