“Don’t hear; I can shout you.”
That was a favorite twist-of-words phrase I and others used when someone was simply speaking too loudly. There was no argument, just loud vocalizations, the kind of loud people need to use nowadays in order to be heard and understood when speaking through face masks during the pandemic.
Shouting can and is done silently nowadays. We are in an era when people do not want to have dialogue. Instead, they attack. Voraciously. Viciously. With vitriol. And they do it via social media and email.
They do it in ways I generally do not think they would in a more public setting, such as in a one-on-one conversation. I say “generally” because we have certainly witnessed public shouting matches and physical attacks, one of the most memorable to date being Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C. Or when Sen. Lindsey Graham was assailed by an angry group at the airport after he seemingly broke away from President Trump in the wake of the Capitol attack Jan. 6.
But what I’ve noticed here in the Lakelands is that Facebook, email, Twitter, anonymous letters and the occasional voicemail message are the preferred method of communication with us at the newspaper. And by “communication” I mean the preferred method of shouting.
People toss labels and use name-calling to make their point, which essentially is to say they resort to that because they do not like what the paper has published from other news outlets and news services, from syndicated columnists and editorial cartoonists or even the newspaper’s own viewpoints.
While tone and voice volume are not always easy to detect in written format, such as Facebook posts and emails, one can almost detect the amount of spittle that would be received in face-to-face conversation by the sheer volume of words written in all caps. And often followed by a slew of exclamation marks, as if the shouting were not sufficiently detected by the use of all caps.
I’ve lost my temper a time or two in my lifetime, with red-faced shouting, and come to regret it because I quickly learned and knew that I may have come out on top, or perceived that I did, but ultimately I did not emerge a winner. The shouting and bad language might give one a sense of superiority, it might silence the recipient, but it does little to build mutual respect and often nothing to bridge a divide. Generally, it makes each side dig their heels in even deeper.
You can shout, shout, let it all out — even in all caps — and be heard. But you can also speak softly and, perhaps, be listened to.