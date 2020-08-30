Feel free to amble on because I’m inclined to ramble on in this one.
Ever notice how — and this is especially the case on social media — people decide some stories are not good enough as they stand? They feel the need to embellish, even when they are not armed with facts. Why let the truth stand in the way of a juicier story, right?
It’s sort of like going to the self-serve yogurt store. You could get some yogurt and pick out a few toppings and enjoy. Or, you can heap spoonfuls of every kind of topping there is in the place. It might seem impressive, but it’s not good.
People weigh in and add their 2 cents, without regard to whether it’s true, but based on their own assumptions and the narrative they want to present.
It must be freeing for some of these folks to be dustin’ themselves off and speaking as if they are all-knowing about things, events and people they do not know. Of course, they tend to use plenty of foul language because, you know, that makes them sound tougher and tossing labels onto others is easy enough.
The perfection in their lives must be tough to maintain. In fact, the perfection some people seem to have is — well, it’s downright piercing.
This all has given me cause to consider developing a social media platform that is best suited for such people. Those who want to throw mass quantities of feces at the wall and see what stick, but wallow in the fact that they can do so without having to be seen, without having to dirty their hands or even smell what they have tossed.
It will be called Vitriolbook. Even when someone agrees with another’s comments, they will be required to ratchet things up a bit, drop a few more words that should make their children proud. For good measure, they would do well to add a few negative comments about the person they agree with, perhaps something along the lines of “I agree with you, you (expletive), but how in the (expletive) can you support (fill in the blanks with an athletic team or whatever).
Any member of Vitriolbook who posts anything nice will get a warning and their comment will be hidden. If they violate the rule again, they will be given the boot, and with a few choice words.
This should be the perfect site for anti-maskers, QAnon members and holier-than-thou beings whose lives are, apparently, above any reproach.