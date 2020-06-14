OK, I think I have things straightened out in my head now. Admittedly, it took a while. Actually, almost 21 years.
Many of you in Greenwood do not want a newspaper. At least, that is, you don’t want a NEWSpaper. In simpler terms, many of you only want feel-good stories. Except for those occasions when there’s bad news about someone you don’t particularly care for. Then it’s OK. But if a similar story surfaces about you or your family or friends? Then the paper’s done resorted to meddling and just trying to profit off the misery of others.
You don’t mind a report on the arrest of so-and-so, but how dare the paper report on the arrest of someone you deem an upstanding citizen from a well-bred family lineage.
Or how about more recent news events? How about a look at the COVID-19 reporting we’ve been up to for nearly three months, for example?
We were nearly as tired of the daily data-driven stories as many readers were and even still are, but that’s the nature of the beast in the world of reporting. We wanted to get into human interest stories that shared the impact the novel coronavirus was and is yet having on our community. We also want to share those glimmers of positivity, as they say nowadays, emanating from the pandemic’s back-and-forth march across our coverage area. And we have done that.
Unfortunately, not all stories are straight out of “The Waltons” or “Little House on the Prairie.” Or, closer to home, “The Andy Griffith Show.”
And so it goes that, in an effort to inform readers about what’s taking place in their community, we have been publishing some stories that don’t readily bring a heart-warming smile to readers’ faces.
When we publish those stories, people accuse us of stirring the pot, trying to do harm to people’s business and livelihood.
Of course! Why didn’t we just stick to the good stuff, right?
For example, the #teamgreenwood campaign. Remember that? Gov. Henry McMaster ordered restaurants to close as the pandemic began to roll across the state like a dense fog in an episode of “Dark Shadows.” Suddenly, kitchen and wait staff would be out of work, restaurant owners and managers scrambling to figure out how they and their crews would survive. Takeout? Curbside? Whew! That finally go the blessing, but it was hardly enough.
Thus was born #teamgreenwood. Buy a T-shirt for 10 bucks and help put money in the pockets of some of our favorite people we were accustomed to seeing at our favorite restaurants. Brilliant. The community rallied behind the effort with vigor, and that is good. I don’t need more T-shirts, but have two of those. When we got curbside or takeout we tipped more than the usual percentage.
Restaurant managers, owners and staff received the donations warmly. They were invigorated by the love and support the community gave, and they were vocal messengers of the campaign, reminding the community how much it meant to them, how everyone was like family, how they missed their customers and could not wait for a return to normal dining scenarios.
Then came that coronavirus with yet another blow. As the governor allowed restaurants and other businesses to open up more with limited numbers of customers and some restrictive but simple guidelines for the protection of people’s health — customers and staff alike, mind you — it happened. A restaurant employee got sick and tested positive. Then another. And another.
That’s when we became the bad guys because — well, because we thought the community should be made aware of such health concerns. And it wasn’t just reports about restaurants we have looked into and reported on.
So what if a restaurant waiter or waitress, bartender or cook had the virus, right? It could happen to anyone, anywhere. And has. The difference? Well, restaurants and bars — now that they’re back to being open again — are more confined spaces in which a particular group is visiting for a fairly long time, enough time that anyone in that group is at risk of being exposed to the virus that is spread through breathing, through talking, through laughing, through shouting, through sneezing, through coughing. Avoiding the virus is made that much more difficult because it’s really hard to eat or drink while wearing a mask.
But the lesson we have learned at our NEWSpaper is that people don’t want us to share that news. Keep the focus on the good news, such as #teamgreenwood and the fundraising efforts. You know, because those restaurant folks are our friends and we have to support them, just as they asked us to do. Only, some would rather not share that an employee or employees had the virus. You know, in an effort to make sure that their family of friends, those patrons who supported them through #teamgreenwood, could be informed and make a personal health decision. Isn’t #teamgreenwood a two-way street?
One of the oddest things I saw was comments from people who said we published such news because we wanted to harm or even shut down business. OK, where’s the logic in that? We are a business too, also affected by the coronavirus and lack of advertising revenue at this time. Why would we want to see any business shut down?
Besides, we live here, pay rent and mortgages here, pay property taxes here. We want the community to do well. But — and again, this is where I must have been sadly mistaken — our job as a NEWSpaper is to report the news, and sometimes the news doesn’t feel good. But it’s important and informative.