Remember back in January and February when you were anxious for the cooler temperatures to take a hike so you could welcome spring?
And then things got oh, so different, didn’t they?
Spring arrived and suddenly you found that simple, everyday things such as going to the grocery store, taking in a movie, going out for dinner, hitting your favorite venue for some live music and drinks with friends replaced.
Now your trips to the store were rationed and planned in near war room style, taking in a movie meant Netflix, Amazon Prime or old DVDs or VCR tapes, going out for dinner meant sitting on your deck to eat or bringing home takeout and live music meant digging out those DVDs of live concerts by your favorite musicians while you hoisted a beverage with friends via Zoom.
Things got really different when you were told to work from home. A good different for many, but still there was that lack of human interaction and connection with coworkers.
You had to decide whether you should treat each workday as though you were heading to the office.
“Do I have to dress in my normal work clothes?”
“Can I participate in the virtual employee meetings with appropriate attire only from the waist up? And what if I spill coffee on myself and suddenly jump up in full camera view?”
“Do I have to try to cut my own hair? Get someone else to do it? Do I have to shave my face? Do I have to shave my legs? Heck, do I have to shower?”
And things stayed different. Week after week after week.
Maybe you got super productive, putting those hours that would normally be spent away from the home to use on spring cleaning and other projects. Thrift stores around Greenwood have indicated record donations as people have cleaned out garages, closets, junk drawers and rental storage building spaces.
Then again, maybe you spent too many hours staring outdoors and longing to leave the confines of your apartment or yard, feeling a bit like the dog that now knows where that invisible fence is he cannot cross. And maybe you spent too many evening hours binging on Netflix, Amazon Prime and reruns of TV shows you watched as a kid. And today, you cannot even rattle off the titles of what you watched. You just — well, you just watched.
So, now what?
It’s not over, this whole novel coronavirus that doesn’t seem all that novel any longer. Our state is seeing record numbers now and summer is here. Those events, those festivals we typically look forward to have been pushed to the fall — if they take place at all — leaving us to wonder so, now what to do with our summer?
We’ve begun to creep back to doing some of those things we took for granted, but even those things remain different.
Some stores are still limiting the number of customers allowed in at any given time. Restaurants, if they’re open, are yet struggling with how many to serve or whether to just stick with takeout and drive-thru. Getting your hair done, nails done, that tattoo you’ve always wanted? Fine, but you gotta go it alone. No kids or significant others tagging along unless they too have an appointment. And a mask.
Bet you’re fist-bumping or elbow-bumping more. Hugs? Nope. Not yet. Six feet apart? Mostly, I hope. Mask on when you have to go somewhere in public? Please say you are — whether mandated or politely asked by our elected officials.
But even after summer comes and goes, what then?
Good question. We will all have to wait on the numbers, wait to see if there is a resurgence. And then what?
Hard to say, but I sure hope it’s doing what’s right, what’s sensible, what’s helping ensure 2021 will be a welcome sight. Even if it means no handshakes, no large gatherings for a while longer, more telecommuting for the jobs at hand.
Because, chances are things will remain so different. For a while. If nothing else, 2020 should have given us 20/20 vision about how to handle the next year, the next pandemic.